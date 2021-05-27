Five Stars of the Cub Farm, 5/26/21: Casey, Carraway, Kobos, Hill, Herz

Because it happened during a hot streak, and during a time with a million injuries, we moved on quickly from the fun and exciting Tommy Nance story. Now it just feels normal to have him up and pitching in close baseball games. Last night was a little down from a stuff perspective: 94.1-96.4 mph with the fastball, shakier breaking ball command, lots of foul balls. But he threw strikes, challenged Pirates hitters, and got his job done. I don’t know where the story goes from here, but when we look back at one of the best 3+ week bullpen runs in franchise history, we won’t be able to erase his name from the contributors list. It’s just such a great story of persistence.