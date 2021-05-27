Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Five Stars of the Cub Farm, 5/26/21: Casey, Carraway, Kobos, Hill, Herz

bleachernation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause it happened during a hot streak, and during a time with a million injuries, we moved on quickly from the fun and exciting Tommy Nance story. Now it just feels normal to have him up and pitching in close baseball games. Last night was a little down from a stuff perspective: 94.1-96.4 mph with the fastball, shakier breaking ball command, lots of foul balls. But he threw strikes, challenged Pirates hitters, and got his job done. I don’t know where the story goes from here, but when we look back at one of the best 3+ week bullpen runs in franchise history, we won’t be able to erase his name from the contributors list. It’s just such a great story of persistence.

www.bleachernation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiatal Avelino
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Dee Gordon
Person
Nick Yorke
Person
Chase Strumpf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Red Sox#Fives#Tommy#The Cub Farm#Bullpen#Lefty#Cubs Prospects#Era#Pelicans#Fip#Csw#Minor League Splits#Five Stars Of Cub Farm#Pirates Hitters#Double A Darius Hill#High A Hitters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBSouth Bend Tribune

Game 9: Cubs snap losing skid at 6 behind Derek Casey's victorious start

BELOIT, Wis. — A strong pitching performance by starter Derek Casey helped the South Bend Cubs snap a six-game losing skid Friday night. Casey went five scoreless innings as the Cubs topped Beloit 4-1 in Advanced A Midwest League baseball action at Pohlman Field. The Cubs improve to 3-6 while...
MLBbleachernation.com

Five Stars of the Cub Farm, 5/27/21: Hughes, Aliendo, Hill, Rucker, Amaya

I bought new golf clubs recently and yesterday had my first opportunity to take the new driver out to the range for a spin. The takeaway? Technology in sports are absurd. If the golf industry can straighten out my power draw (read: unintentional snap hook), then I’m pretty bullish on the long-term baseball implications for Bat Fitting. Though I might be singing a different tune when I lose a box worth of golf balls into the Pacific Ocean next week…
MLBbleachernation.com

Five Stars of the Cub Farm, 5/19/21: Morel, Weber, Bain, Alcantara, Gallardo

I didn’t play soccer growing up, but my son is playing this spring (shout out to his Blue Ice Dragons), and I swear I’ve never had an experience quite like watching his first game. The agony! Of course, I’m familiar with how sports can break your heart, but nothing the Cubs have ever done to me quite matches what the post that blocked two of my dude’s shots did. Stupid post.
MLBchatsports.com

New Growing Cubs Podcast Means It’s Time To Join the DJ Herz Bandwagon

The boys are back with their new “normal” segments after Week Three’s minor league action!. – Top Tier Update (1:45) – Dudes of the Week featuring Delvin Zinn and Scott Effross (20:00) – Bandwagon Jumping featuring DJ Herz and Taylor Gushue (28:15) – You Hate to See It (39:00) –...
MLBbleachernation.com

Five Stars of the Cub Farm, 5/22/21: Sierra, Byrd, Remy, Sanders, Durna

While Brett touched on Adbert Alzolay’s start in this morning’s Cubs Bullets, I want to emphasize what a big deal it was for him to make it through seven innings. When healthy, Alzolay has usually found a way to be successful over the last four seasons, but the bugaboo has always been those later innings (and third time through the order). It’s what I might deem one of the last two steps in his development, showing the in-game endurance to make it through 22-27 batters. And then the last one? For me it’s re-implementing that changeup, which can flash nasty, as a fully integrated secondary offering.
Gamblingchatsports.com

MLB Betting Guide: Wednesday 5/26/21

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
MLBchatsports.com

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/26/21

I miss the six-game winning streak already. I miss the Blue Jays’ six-game losing streak, too. Alas, both came to an end yesterday in a lackluster performance in the Bronx that also saw Corey Kluber face an injury scare. He’ll undergo an MRI on his shoulder today, so hopefully, we’ll hear some good news before Domingo Germán heads to the bump this evening against Jays rookie Alek Manoah.
Baseballindiansbaseballinsider.com

Around the Farm 5/22/21: Noel collects five hits, Melendez homers twice in Hillcats blowout

Jhonkensey Noel (3B, Lynchburg Hillcats): 5-5. 3 RBI – Noel didn’t have an extra base hit in this one but a 5-5 performance is still a 5-5 performance. He continues to tear up the league formerly known as Carolina. As a guy who is known for his power, putting the ball in play in five at bats and coming up with some good hits and a few lucky ones, is still an interestingly good game.
MLBnumberfire.com

5 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Wednesday 5/26/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Cubs vs. Pirates - 5/26/21

Chicago Cubs (25-22) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (18-29), May 26, 2021, 6:35 p.m. EST. Cubs: Trevor Williams (2-2, 5.97 ERA) Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-2, 4.91 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute change) Cubs. Joc Pederson (RF) Kris Bryant (1B) Javier Baez (SS) Ian Happ (CF) Willson Contreras (C) Raphael Ortega...
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Cubs, streaking Bryant set for matchup with Reds

Cincinnati Reds (22-28, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-22, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (3-2, 3.58 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Kris Bryant is riding an 11-game hitting streak as...
MLByourvalley.net

Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs Runs

Reds first. Eugenio Suarez flies out to left center field to Ian Happ. Jesse Winker singles to right field. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. Jesse Winker to second. Tyler Stephenson walks. Nick Castellanos to second. Jesse Winker to third. Tyler Naquin out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Ian Happ. Jesse Winker scores. Kyle Farmer reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tyler Stephenson to second. Nick Castellanos to third. Fielding error by Kris Bryant. Tucker Barnhart hit by pitch. Kyle Farmer to second. Tyler Stephenson to third. Nick Castellanos scores. Jonathan India singles to shallow infield. Tucker Barnhart to second. Kyle Farmer to third. Tyler Stephenson scores. Tyler Mahle called out on strikes.
MLBDaily Freeman

Walsh homers, Angels bullpen shines in 4-2 win over A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jared Walsh’s 12th homer sparked a four-run second inning, four relievers combined for six scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Sunday. David Fletcher doubled twice and had two RBIs. Taylor Ward added two hits to help the Angels win...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 5/30

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
Baseballchatsports.com

Open Game Thread: 5/26/21

Hello! It’s getaway day in Oakland. Enjoy your day baseball folks. For those wondering, it appears Donovan Walton has never played the outfield in professional baseball. With that said I’m sure he’s read some things about what the outfield is like so he’s probably fine. Game Details. TV: ROOT Sports,...
MLBDaily Iberian

Brandon Woodruff tops Max Scherzer as Brewers sweep Nationals

WASHINGTON — Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, Avisaíl García homered again and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Washington Nationals 3-0 Sunday. “It was one big swing for us,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. The Brewers won their fourth in a row, getting four of the game’s seven hits. Washington totaled...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Woodruff outpitches Scherzer, García HR, Brewer blank Nats

WASHINGTON — Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, Avisaíl García homered again and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Washington Nationals 3-0 Sunday. The Brewers won their fourth in a row, getting four of the game’s seven hits. Washington totaled three runs in getting swept in the three-game series. Woodruff (4-2) struck...