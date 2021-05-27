Cancel
Securitize launches crypto investment managing platform

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based Securitize has announced the launch of Securitize Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary that will serve as an alternative investment manager working with digital asset securities. Securitize Capital will provide vehicles for institutional and accredited investors to access that exposure. The firm’s two flagship funds will launch in early June...

thepaypers.com
Marketsdatadriveninvestor.com

Mining for Opportunity: A New Way to Invest in Crypto

Dara and Randy Rivera of FinTEx talk to Jimmy Odom, co-founder of Bit Capital Group, to discuss crypto markets and Qualified Opportunity Zones. 2021 is arguably the year of cryptocurrencies going mainstream. But there’s still pushback from legacy financial institutions and a learning curve for consumers. Jimmy Odom, co-founder of...
TechnologyBirmingham Star

FlipItNews, Community driven smart investment platform

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Founded in 2020 by IIM alumnus Dipankar Biswas and technocrats Diptanil Das and Bharat Bhushan, Gurugram-based fintech start-upThis unique start-up is on a mission to reinvent financial literacy for Indians where financial awareness is driven by smart information discovery and engagement with peers. Recently, the company raised Rs 18 crore in the form of equity and OCDS in its seed investment round, which will be used to revamp tech infrastructure, build new product features and acquire more users.
Currenciesinteractivecrypto.com

Should You Invest In Smaller Cryptos?

Cryptocurrencies or simply cryptos are digital coins used for online trades, transfers, and purchases. They are highly volatile assets as they are prone to heavy fluctuations that see their value depreciate as soon as it appreciates. Bitcoin is the most prevalent virtual currencies, but it is not alone. Others include Etherium, Litecoin, Ripple, Binance coin, bitcoin cash, etc.
Worldcryptovibes.com

DBS Bank Unleashes Digital Bond Security Token In Singapore

DBS Bank, a Singapore-based multinational banking corporation, has unveiled its first-ever security token offering (STO) by issuing a digital bond. Various institutions and accredited investors that signed up to the DBS Digital Exchange can access secondary markets for DBS’s digital bond. Reports show that the DBS digital bond has been...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Revenue-based financing platform Wayflyer raises USD 76 million

Wayflyer, a revenue-based financing platform for ecommerce merchants, has raised USD 76 million in a Series A funding round led by Left Lane Capital. Partners of DST Global, QED Investors, Speedinvest and Zinal Growth, the family office of Guillaume Pousaz, also put money in the round. The raise comes just after Wayflyer raised USD 100 million in debt funding to support its cash advance product, and 14 months after the, Ireland-based startup launched its first product.
Small Businessfinextra.com

Temenos launches Virtual COO for SMEs

SMEs make up 95% of businesses in many countries, and yet they are consistently underserved by banks around the world. Temenos and Canadian Western Bank (CWB) have innovated together to develop an Explainable AI-driven (XAI) solution, Temenos Virtual COO. Following TCF Online 2021, Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, announces that it has launched Temenos Virtual COO globally.
BusinessBloomberg

Deutsche Bank, Groupon Alumni’s Startup Valued at $3 Billion

Wefox, an insurance-technology firm founded by former Groupon Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG staff, raised $650 million in a funding round that values the company at $3 billion. Venture capital firm Target Global led the investment in Berlin-based Wefox, which sells property-insurance products in Germany, Poland and Switzerland and also offers related software.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $53,541.95

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $53,541.95 and approximately $16,549.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
StocksCoinDesk

Crypto ETPs of Four Firms Began Trading on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam Today

ETC Group has listed two exchange-traded commodities (ETCs), the BTCetc – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin with a TER of 2% and the ETHetc – ETC Group Physical Ethereum with a TER of 1.49% on the Euronext Paris and Amsterdam. Both ETCs are issued in Germany by ETC Group and marketed and distributed by HANetf, the firm said.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,802 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
pymnts

Marlin To Invest In Cloud-Based FX Platform iBanFirst

Marlin Equity Partners announced a definitive agreement for a “growth investment” in iBanFirst, a provider of B2B cloud-based services traditionally offered by banks, according to a press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but iBanFirst stated in its own separate announcement of the deal: “Global private equity firm...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 202.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksdallassun.com

TPT Global Tech Signed A Common Stock Purchase Agreement Whereby A Southern California Institutional Investment Fund Will Invest Up To $5M As the Company Explores Up Listing to Major US Stock Exchange

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCBB:TPTW) today announced the company signed a Common Stock Purchase Agreement ('Equity Investment') whereby a Southern California institutional investment fund will invest up to $5M as the company explores the next major milestone, up listing to a major US stock exchange, NASDAQ or the NYSE. TPTW may draw on the Equity Investment, as needed and as defined, through December 31, 2021, to avoid creating heavy dilution to existing TPTW shareholders. The Equity Investment will be in common shares of TPTW after appropriate registration with the SEC and is not a toxic convertible debt. The company reserves the right to sell its common shares under the Equity Investment to the Institutional Investment Fund at any time which is at the sole discretion of management. No minimum number of common shares is required to be sold to the fund and the company can sell shares to the fund every 5 trading days if desirable, limited to the median daily trading volume of the Company's common stock over the most recent five business days. The Equity Investment, although it contains a fixed price option if agreed by the Company and the Institutional Investment Fund, will be at a 15% discount to market, allowing the company to sell its common shares at a higher market price as our share price increases.
MarketsCoinDesk

Lithium Raises $5M for Decentralized Oracle Tracking Private Assets

In the case of Lithium, the mechanism is fuelled by reward and punishment of participants through staking the protocol’s native Lithium tokens (LITH). Staking ensures users who provide irrelevant and malicious answers are punished, while users who are able to generate insights are rewarded with LITH tokens. Through the collection of multiple users’ opinions a “wisdom of the crowd” price, based on each user’s reputational stake, is produced.
MarketsCoinDesk

Crypto Derivatives Firm Hxro Raises $15M From Macro Hedge Fund Commonwealth

Commonwealth is a global macro and real estate-focused hedge fund that includes veteran investors like Louis Bacon and Alan Howard. Commonwealth Chief Investment Officer Adam Fisher said the fund chose to invest because of Hxro’s plans to generate liquidity and a stronger market structure in the decentralized options market. The...
Marketsmoneyandmarkets.com

How to Invest in Cryptos Like a Pro

A few weeks ago, I told you why buying Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies in an IRA was a solid idea. Now, with cryptocurrencies showing signs of life after a nasty little correction, let’s cover how to trade Bitcoin within the context of a proper portfolio. Before I get into how...
Cell Phonescryptopolitan.com

Makara launches a crypto advisory app

• The crypto advisory app will be open in the next few weeks. • The Robo-advisor promotes education in crypto investors. Makara announced that it is launching a crypto advisory app available on the App Store. The App was registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in early 2021, and its demand is high. According to records shared by the company, the application has around 20 thousand subscribers on the waiting list.
Marketspymnts.com

SoFi IPO Underscores The Rise Of The Purpose-Built Bank

With Wall Street’s newest FinTech darling, SoFi, trading higher and presumably off to greener pastures following its initial public offering (IPO), investor appetite clearly remains strong for anything that can digitally disrupt the financial services space. Beyond this latest listing, digital banks that cater to — or focus on —...