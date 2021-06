Hyro The Hero continues with his MixTape collaboration project as he’s teamed up with Fire From the Gods vocalist AJ Channer on his new single “FU2.”. “‘FU2’ is action-packed. AJ Channer and I went absolutely crazy on this track. We are in a wild time in the world right now that I feel pushes division. I’m all about the people, but certain powers have used social media to keep us fighting. Though the message is strong, I do not want it mixed up with any agenda. I’m 100% about the 99%.”