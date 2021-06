This is the second year in a row the annual event has been cancelled due to the pandemic. For the second year in a row, and out of an abundance of caution, the Fourth of July celebration in King City has been canceled. The event traditionally allows all ages to participate in fun activities. "Traditionally, the Fourth of July has always been a really big holiday for King City," City Councilor Jaimie Fender said. "Back in 2017, myself, Annie Paulsen and Veva Goehler set out to create an event that would be for all of King City and...