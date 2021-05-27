Westport Art Festival
Westport Downtown Merchants Association will be holding their Fine Arts Festival this weekend (05/29-05/30). This festival will necessitate the closure of Main St between Post Rd East and Avery Place and Elm St between Main St and Bedford Square from 9:00 AM on Friday 05/28 through 9:00 PM on Sunday 05/30. These road closures will result in traffic congestion downtown and increased pedestrian traffic. The motoring public are urged to use caution while driving through Downtown Westport this weekend.www.doingitlocal.com