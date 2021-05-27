Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tata Group In Talks To Acquire Curefit: Report

By Debarghya Sil
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Tata Groups is in talks to acquire health fitness startup Curefit. According to a The Economic Times report, Tata group plans to onboard Curefit founder Mukhesh Bansal and might hand over a lead role at Tata Digital. Bansal founded Myntra...

www.entrepreneur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliance Group#Venture#Startup#Digital Media#Economic Reports#Entrepreneur Media#Tata Groups#Myntra#Tata Digital#Bigbasket#Amazon Technologies#Amazon Pharmacy#Rrvl#Urban#Future Group#Netmeds#Entrepreneur India#Economic Times#Majority Stake#Bengaluru Based Perpule
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessmsspalert.com

Coalfire Acquires Application Security Company Denim Group

Coalfire has acquired application security company Denim Group to help customers address specific DevSecOps needs. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 293 that MSSP Alert and sister site ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
Businessverdictfoodservice.com

Ali Group proposes to acquire Welbilt for $3.3bn

Italy-based foodservice equipment manufacturer Ali Group has confirmed the submission of a proposal to acquire all the outstanding shares of Welbilt common stock for $23 per share in cash, equivalent to nearly $3.3bn. Ali Group submitted its proposal to Welbilt’s Board of Directors. Last month, the US-based foodservice equipment maker...
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Clicksuasion Labs Acquires Novae Design Group

The complementary nature of the portfolios of two locally-based companies has brought them together, joining forces to develop a strategic marketing and behavioral science management consulting firm under a single banner. Clicksuasion Labs and Novae Design Group announced they had entered a definitive merger agreement earlier this month and will...
Businesstheubj.com

MGM Studios To Be Acquired By Amazon For $9 Billion: Report

Amazon is by and by out to get a huge holding. As indicated by a new report, it may very well sign the deal to procure MGM Studios in Hollywood. MGM Studios are one of the most established production houses in Hollywood. They are referred to for a few live-action just as animated motion pictures.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Carlyle Group to acquire pharma company Vectura for $1.36bn

Carlyle Group has entered an agreement, through which its affiliate Murano Bidco will acquire 100% shares of pharmaceutical firm Vectura Group in a deal worth $1.36bn (£958m). According to the deal, Vectura shareholders will receive $2 (£1.55) for each share, including a cash dividend of $0.27 (£0.19). The total acquisition...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Troika Media Group Acquires Crypto/NFT Platform Redeeem

Strategic acquisition broadens capabilities to offer new services and revenue streams for TMG clients. Expected to unlock significant future growth potential at Redeeem through integration with TMG’s global network of entertainment, sports, gaming, consumer brands and media relationships. Expands TMG’s media and digital entertainment platform into the global cryptocurrency market.
Businessirei.com

Ares Management Corp. to acquire Black Creek Group

Ares Management Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of Black Creek Group’s U.S. real estate investment advisory and distribution business. Founded in 1993, Black Creek had approximately $11.6 billion of assets under management, as of March 31, in core/core-plus real estate strategies across two nontraded REITs and various institutional fund vehicles. Black Creek’s senior management team has an average of 25 years of experience in sourcing, acquiring, operating and developing properties in the United States. Supported by large institutional investors and an established retail investor base, Black Creek has a longstanding track record across major property types, including industrial, multifamily, office and retail. Black Creek’s vertically integrated platform brings significant local expertise, with more than 100 investment professionals operating across eight offices throughout the United States.
Businessdwmmag.com

Vision Group Acquires ENERGI, While Parceling Out Some Locations

In a series of transactions occurring this week, door and window company ENERGI Fenestration Solutions was acquired by Vision Group. At the same time, two of ENERGI’s plants were parceled out as part of the deal—one acquired by Novatech Group Inc., the other by several ENERGI employees who are resurrecting an old brand.
TV ShowsEntrepreneur

Amazon Reportedly In Talks to Buy MGM

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Amazon is looking to acquire MGM which could be valued between $7 billion and $10 billion, says The Information, citing a person familiar with the situation. MGM, known for its iconic logo of a roaring lion, owns the James Bond franchise, titles...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Accelerant Acquires Kinnell Holdings Insurance Group

LONDON and ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerant Holdings, the parent company of a technology and data-driven insurance risk exchange, today announced the acquisition of Kinnell Holdings, Ltd. ("Kinnell") and its six subsidiaries to better meet the needs of niche small and mid-sized enterprises (SME) insureds in the United Kingdom.
BusinessTechCrunch

PhonePe in talks to acquire Indian app store Indus OS

The deal values Noida-headquartered Indus OS at $60 million, the source said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. The deal has yet to close. PhonePe and Indus OS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Indian news outlet Entrackr first reported about the development. Indus OS powers several...
Elgin, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Middleby comments on Ali Group's offer to acquire Welbilt

ELGIN -- The Middleby Corp. has reiterated its commitment to complete its proposed merger with Welbilt Inc. in face of a competing offer from Ali Holding SRL. The proposed merger between Middleby and Welbilt, announced on April 21, will create a strong commercial food service platform with an attractive portfolio of products, brands and technologies, Middleby said in a news release.
Businesskeralakaumudi.com

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani see spectacular rise in wealth; India adds 40 billionaires in 2020

​MUMBAI: Forty Indians entered the billionaires' club in the pandemic-stricken 2020 to take the number of those in the coveted list to 177 people, a report said on Tuesday. Mukesh Ambani continued to be the wealthiest Indian with a net worth of $83 billion. The head of Reliance Industries witnessed a 24 per cent jump in fortunes and climbed up one spot to be the eighth richest globally, as per the Hurun Global Rich List.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Fragbite Group acquires Playdigious

Publisher Playdigious has been acquired by Fragbite Group, which is the new name of Swedish mobile game company FunRock. Fragbite purchased 100% of Playdigious shares, directly and through shares exchange, for an unknown sum. With this acquisition, Fragbite will bolster its offering with a new publishing and indie games division.
Businessfinextra.com

Icici Bank ties up with Swift for account-to-account remittances

ICICI Bank today announced that it has tied up with SWIFT to offer a facility that helps overseas partner banks to send instant remittances on behalf of their customers to the beneficiary in India. The beneficiary gets the credit to the bank account instantly. This makes ICICI Bank the first...
Businessraleighnews.net

BSE, ESC sign MoU to encourage SME and startup listing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): BSE Ltd (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) to create awareness about benefits of listing among information and communications technology (ICT) SMEs and startups. ESC works as...
Video GamesThe Drum

How the Tata Group leveraged hyper-casual games to drive engagement

Earlier this year, the Tata Group commemorated the 182nd birth anniversary of their legendary founder, J.N. Tata. Over the decades, the Tata Group has grown to a global conglomerate of businesses ranging from automobiles to software and retail. The group wanted to do something different this Founder's Day, so we worked on a fun and interesting hyper-casual game that user's can play and simultaneously discover the company's rich heritage.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Coalfire Acquires Denim Group To Transform DevSecOps Programs

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire today announced the acquisition of Denim Group, a recognized leader in application security, to advance Coalfire's commitment to bring simplicity and scale to AppSec risk programs through automation. With the acquisition, Coalfire will transform modern application development in a way that optimizes scarce DevSecOps resources and accelerates time to market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Businesssamachar-news.com

Paytm IPO Rs 22 crore approved october december quarter apply latest news

Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm has received in-principle approval from the company’s board to raise around Rs 22,000 crore through an initial public offer during the October-December quarter this year, according to an industry source. The company is looking at an enterprise value of over Rs 2 lakh...