Tata Group In Talks To Acquire Curefit: Report

Ares Management Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of Black Creek Group’s U.S. real estate investment advisory and distribution business. Founded in 1993, Black Creek had approximately $11.6 billion of assets under management, as of March 31, in core/core-plus real estate strategies across two nontraded REITs and various institutional fund vehicles. Black Creek’s senior management team has an average of 25 years of experience in sourcing, acquiring, operating and developing properties in the United States. Supported by large institutional investors and an established retail investor base, Black Creek has a longstanding track record across major property types, including industrial, multifamily, office and retail. Black Creek’s vertically integrated platform brings significant local expertise, with more than 100 investment professionals operating across eight offices throughout the United States.