Once again, Colorado’s greatest high school volleyball teams have returned to the court. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the team had risen above and played an exceptional year. Although shortened and in an untypical season, The Sedgwick County Cougars Varsity Volleyball team traveled to Colorado Springs to challenge Dayspring Christian Academy (Greeley, CO) Eagles in the 2A Quarter-Final division. The Lady Cougars swept the floor in Wednesday night’s game against the Eagles; claiming a 3-0 victory. The girls came out with a slow start to their climb on the 1st set but rapidly grew winning the set 25/18. The Ladies came out on top with a more intense volley with a win of 25/22. Taking the house on the win of 25/19 on the final set of the night.