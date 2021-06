Bruce Prichard discussed Vince McMahon’s storyline with Shawn Michaels and God in 2006 during a recent edition of Something to Wrestle. “It’s entertainment. It is parody. Again, this is entertainment and this is parody. This is OK for movies and all that to do it, but not do it here? I do think that based on entertainment and parody, I think this was entertaining. For those who took it seriously, well then, sorry.”