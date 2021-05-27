Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Atomic, Welcome Tech launch digital banking for Hispanic community

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based Atomic has announced a partnership with Welcome Tech to extend financial services availability to millions in the Hispanic community. Atomic is a player in payroll APIs for direct deposit acquisition, while Welcome Tech a financial services platform for the immigrant community. The partnership between Atomic and Welcome Tech will enable direct deposits for the nearly 3 million account holders and 9 million community members of Welcome Tech, many of whom will gain access to bank accounts for the first time.

thepaypers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Banking#Bank Accounts#Banking Services#Banking Institutions#Financial Institutions#Hispanic#Atomic And Welcome Tech#Welcome Tech And Atomic#Community#Payroll Apis#User Experience#Direct Deposits#Population#Language Barriers#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

Building The Business-Bank Relationship With An Industry-Centric Approach

For decades, the competitive edge of community and regional banks is that these financial institutions (FIs) operate in the same neighborhoods as their clients. For business customers, that's an important component of choosing a financial service provider that can not only provide the necessary products, but can also lend greater support through tailored advisory services.
Softwarethepaypers.com

Datasoft adds correspondent-banking-as-a-service into its offering

Datasoft, a global provider of foreign exchange and global payments software solutions, has launched FxOffice Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Datasoft embeds multiple FX liquidity and payment providers into the FxOffice core to bring an array of foreign exchange pricing, execution, and cross border payment services to financial institutions. With inbuilt FX and payments automation, financial institutions can deploy and leverage the respective strengths of multiple partners from Datasoft’s network.
WorldTechCrunch

Line launches digital banking platform in Indonesia

Line Corp.’s Indonesian banking platform is the result of a partnership the company struck in 2018 with PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia, a subsidiary of South Korea’s Hana ZBank. Line Corp. agreed to acquire 20% of PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia, making it the bank’s second-largest shareholder, and said it would work on online banking services, including deposit accounts, microcredit products, and remittance and payment services.
Industrythepaypers.com

Releaf partners OnePipe to offer digitised financial services to Nigerians

Nigeria-based Releaf, a raw material procurement and logistics platform, has partnered OnePipe, a digital gateway enabling financial services, to provide digital disbursements to farmers. Over 2,000 oil palm farmers in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states now have access to digitised financial services, thanks to a partnership between the two...
Businessthepaypers.com

Mastercard partners Telda to boost Egypt presence

Mastercard has teamed up with Telda to introduce the first money app in Egypt. According to Yahoo Finance, Telda App plans to enhance money movement capabilities and streamline the digital card payment experience for Millennial and Gen Z customers. What makes Telda noteworthy is its services can be used by consumers without the need of a bank account.
Charitiesphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Healthy Americas Foundation launches Hispanic Family Equity Fund

The Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF), a supporting organization of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, has announced the launch of a $100 million fund aimed at advancing equity in health and well-being for Latinx families across the United States. Established with a $1 million matching pledge from the Centene Charitable...
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

First Hawaiian Bank introduces MX Helios-powered mobile app

First Hawaiian Bank in the US has launched MX Helios-powered mobile app as part of its digital banking strategy. The new mobile banking app is equipped with different features to drive customer engagement. Customers can manage their bank accounts, credit cards, loans, investments through the platform. They can also gain personalised insights to manage their expenses and financial goals.
Personal Financebeincrypto.com

EQIFI — Community Powered Global Banking

When thinking of a bank, the image of a traditional and trustworthy institution enters the mind. Throw digital assets into the mix and brick-and-mortar building revolutionize into something high tech and exciting. Those who hold digital assets are accustomed to limited variety in how their investments are managed, but with EQIBank, this has completely changed.
WorldCoinTelegraph

Singapore’s DBS Bank launches digital bond security token

Singapore-based multinational banking corporation DBS Bank has launched its first-ever security token offering by issuing a digital bond. The DBS digital bond has been priced at $11.35 million and comes with a six-month tenor and coupon rate of 0.60% annually. The offering was carried out through a private placement hosted by DBS Digital Exchange, or DDEx, marking DDEx’s first STO.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Visa Expands Investment In LoginID — And Authenticated Payments’ Future

With news out this past week that the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued its second delay of PSD2’s implementation in six months — this time until March 2022 — fresh calls are being made for interoperability and standards to ensure that the swift and functional marriage of payments, authentication and convenience can go forward.
Retailfinextra.com

Addressing bank's International payment technology problems.

The International Payments industry is being disrupted. High growth new technologies and payment methods were high pre covid. However, Covid has seen an explosion in this growth. Many banks and other providers were well behind in addressing digital customer experiences, automated regulation and compliance and straight-through payment processes. Banks have been moving towards fintech partnerships and once again need to accelerate this process.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Funding Circle Announces £300 Million Lending Partnership With Atom Bank

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH), an SME lender that facilitates loans in both the U.S. and parts of Europe, announced on Friday it has teamed up with Atom Bank to provide £300 million of new funding to small businesses. Through the collaboration, Atom will use Funding Circle’s machine learning capabilities to deploy the funds to 4,000 UK small businesses.
Internetzenger.news

Adapt To The Digital World Or Die, Says The Hispanic Chamber Of Ecommerce

New entrepreneurs have only two options in a pandemic: either launch their business or let their business die. This is the dilemma in which countless small entrepreneurs found themselves just a few weeks after the lockdown began. Many could not adapt to the abrupt change and closed doors, while others...
Businessfreshfruitportal.com

Hazel Tech welcomes new Director of AgTech Sales

Hazel Tech has recently announced that Matt Duerr has joined the company as Director of AgTech Sales. Duerr joins Hazel after holding various sales roles during his 14-year tenure with CHEP. Most recently Duerr helped lead Chep’s Inside Sales team in Florida, working with over 3,000 customers in the U.S.
Americasthepaypers.com

Canada launches digital identity strategy

Canada has launched a new strategy for its digital operations, which focusses on the need for trusted digital identities built in open standards for public and private sector interoperability. The strategy also pays attention to upgraded authentication methods for citizens and government workers alike. The ‘Digital Operations Strategic Plan: 2021-2024’...
Economythemoneycloud.com

Neobank Welcome Tech taps API provider Atomic to extend banking services to underserved customers

Https://bankautomationnews.com/allposts/retail/neobank-welcome-tech-taps-api-provider-atomic-to-extend-banking-services-to-underserved-customers/. http://bankautomationnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/alistair-macrobert-8wMflrTLm2g-unsplash-scaled.jpg?#. Financial services platform Welcome Technologies announced Wednesday it is teaming up with direct deposit API firm Atomic to extend its financial services offering for immigrant customers, many of whom lack direct access to bank accounts. The partnership between Atomic and Welcome Tech will enable direct deposits for about...
Marketsthepaypers.com

LGIM launches ETF for digital payments

UK-based asset manager Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has announced the launch of the L&G Digital Payments ETF (‘the Fund’), which offers investors exposure to digital payment technology’s growth potential. The new fund invests in companies active in the digital payments value chain with a minimum free float market...