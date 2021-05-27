Atomic, Welcome Tech launch digital banking for Hispanic community
US-based Atomic has announced a partnership with Welcome Tech to extend financial services availability to millions in the Hispanic community. Atomic is a player in payroll APIs for direct deposit acquisition, while Welcome Tech a financial services platform for the immigrant community. The partnership between Atomic and Welcome Tech will enable direct deposits for the nearly 3 million account holders and 9 million community members of Welcome Tech, many of whom will gain access to bank accounts for the first time.thepaypers.com