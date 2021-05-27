Cancel
OneBanks, Moneyhub to help preserve community banking

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShared branch banking innovator OneBanks has partnered with Open Finance data, intelligence, and payments platform Moneyhub, according to the official press release. The partnership will seek to preserve access to everyday banking services for UK communities impacted by bank branch closures. OneBanks shared branch concept will enable customers who value face-to-face contact when carrying out basic banking transactions to continue to access such services via fully manned kiosks in high footfall locations such as supermarkets, shopping centres, and bus or railway stations. A first pilot is underway in Denny, Scotland, with four more locations lined up across the UK for further trials in 2021.

