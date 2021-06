The Cardinals wrapped up a two-game series with the Pirates on Wednesday evening, with Jack Flaherty taking the bump against Trevor Cahill. Cahill exited the game early with what looked to be a possible strain or an injury of a similar nature. He ended up being responsible for four of the Cardinals’ eight runs in the game. The Redbirds tagged Duane Underwood, Jr. and Luis Oviedo out of Pittsburgh’s bullpen for the other four runs. Flaherty pitched a solid but inefficient six innings on 105 pitches, yielding two runs on a home run from Gregory Polanco. The Card’s bullpen struggled out of the gate as Kodi Whitley and Tyler Webb combined to surrender three runs on four hits and a walk, but the combination of Genesis Cabrera, Ryan Helsley, and Alex Reyes was sufficient to secure the 8-5 win.