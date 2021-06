Now that I’ve finished two semesters of remote teaching — hopefully never to be repeated — I think it’s worth reflecting on the experience. The pandemic arrived during an already transitional period for me, both with respect to my teaching and also personally. About a decade ago, I experienced a personal trauma that has influenced much of my life over the subsequent years of my recovery. I see a number of parallels in the globally-shared trauma of the pandemic. Perhaps one of the most difficult aspects of these traumas — my personal one and the pandemic — is dealing with the loss of control over much of your life. Another hard one is the uncertainty regarding what’s happening and when things might return to “normal.”