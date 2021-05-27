Cancel
Presidential Election

America Doesn't Need Biden's New Deal to Revive the Economy

By Kat Dwyer
realclearpolicy.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany have praised President Biden’s flurry of trillion-dollar policy proposals, likening him to historical giants like FDR. Biden has claimed to have inherited an economy like a “house on fire” and insists that his myriad of American ‘fill in the blank’ plans are necessary to turn the tide. But the truth is, the economy is well on its way to recovery and was so before the president even proposed any of these plans, let alone passed one of them. If a robust economic recovery is what Biden is after, channeling FDR won’t get him there.

