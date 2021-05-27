Grand Jury returns 51 indictments

Photo/Metro Creative Connection

Navarro County's grand jury returned 51 indictments against 37 people in May. Among those indicted were Michael Siders and Lisa O'Sullivan, who were arrested May 3 after Navarro County Sheriff's Deputies stopped them for littering, catching them with almost 100 grams of methamphetamine.

According to Sheriff Elmer Tanner, Cpl. Shane Richards and Sergeants Randy Clay and Caleb Loftis of the Criminal Investigation Division, were in the Brushie Prairie area attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Officers didn’t find the wanted person, but as Cpl. Richards was leaving, he spotted two people littering on the county road. He stopped the vehicle and spoke to its occupants, Siders and O’Sullivan, both 35.

Siders gave a fake name and date of birth, and upon positive identification, was found to be wanted for an outstanding felony parole warrant.

The officers also found a small, black pouch containing suspected methamphetamine and a small, white box with paraphernalia, as well as a locked, wooden box that had all been thrown from their vehicle.

Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Justice Center. Cpl. Richards got a search warrant for the locked box, which held approximately 97.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, bag and records.

The following is a complete list of indictments provided by the Navarro County District Attorney's Office:

• Steven Duane Caldwell, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Jacobe Deandre Castle, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Carlos Teroy Clemmons, attempt to tamper/fabricate physical evidence

• Sierra Star Crump, possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1-A, more than 80 less than 4,000 doses

• Floyd Dean Dickson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Jaythan Lawrence Gilder, theft of property, over $2,500, under $30,000

• Kendric Lamar Guinn, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Maria Consecion Gutierrez, theft of service, over $2,500, under $30,000

• Corry Antoine Hammonds, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams; assault of public servant; possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams

• Christopher Corey Harris, three counts of possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams; unlawful possession of firearm by felon

• Dontay Kelvon Hawkins, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

• Sharon Raynee Henderson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Landon Ekoy Hines, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Samuel Barefoot Holloway, two counts of possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram, in a Drug Free Zone; possession of controlled substance, penalty group three, less than 28 grams, in a Drug Free Zone

• Myron Aundre Johnson, theft of property, under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

• Courtney Kiana Laleee Jordan, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Malcom Kennard, indecency with child by sexual contact

• Takecia Faeshon Langley, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

• Jerry Curtis Lewis, driving while intoxicated, third or more

• Matthew Garrett Livar, injury to child with intent to cause bodily injury

• Erik Blas Lopez, burglary of habitation

• Michael Dillon McCarter, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

• Jerry Lee Morehead, Jr., possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Tristan Neasbitt, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

• Maxine Omengkar, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams

• Anthony Onwuegbuchu, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams; possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams; possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

• Lisa Faye O'Sullivan, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; manufacture deliver penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams

• Mario Perez, fraud use/possession of identifying info, less than five

• Jesus Garcia Sanchez, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram, in a Drug Free Zone

• Caderio Scott, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

• Michael Ryan Siders, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams

• Cecilia Anellys Soto, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

• Dylan Jade Stephens, aggravated sexual assault of a child

• Dequevion Tademy, aggravated robbery

• Darius James Trotter, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

• Kent Richard Weltmer, Jr., burglary of habitation

• River Canace Whitfield, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram