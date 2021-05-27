Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Tate & Lyle shares slip as fate of sweetener unit is still unknown, while pound rises on rate-hike view

By Steve Goldstein
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tate & Lyle, alongside the release of its earnings, didn't announce a conclusion to the fate of the artificial sweetener-making primary products division it put up for sale last month.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Dutch Shell#Bp#Uk#Bp#Financial Recession#Per Share Earnings#Tate Lyle#Getty Images#Tate#Gbpusd#Bank Of England#Ukx#Jmat#Rolls Royce#Air#Bullish Comments#Unit#Sale#March#Britain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
Related
Stockswsau.com

Commodity rally, record factory growth lift European shares to new peak

(Reuters) – European stocks hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, as strong metal and oil prices boosted shares of big commodity companies, while data showed euro zone manufacturing activity expanded at a record pace in May. The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.9% in the first trading session of June,...
EconomyShareCast

London open: Miners pace the advance ahead of manufacturing PMI

London stocks rose in early trade on Tuesday, with miners pacing the advance as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK manufacturing sector. At 0855 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.6% at 7,061.03. analyst Connor Campbell said: "Setting aside worries of the spread of the ‘Indian’ covid variant,...
Businessinvesting.com

British midcaps hit record high on industrials, factory data boost

(Reuters) -The British mid-cap stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, helped by gains in industrials and consumer discretionary stocks, while an upbeat reading on factory activity infused confidence on the economic recovery. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.8% as a deluge of new orders...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Miners, oil majors boost FTSE 100 higher ahead of factory activity data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 1 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index edged higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in heavyweight commodity stocks, while investors awaited a monthly reading on factory activity to gauge the pace of the country’s economic recovery.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains after manufacturing data

(Sharecast News) - London equity markets had extended gains by midday on Tuesday, with energy and mining stocks pacing the advance as investors mulled an encouraging reading on the UK manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 was up 1.2% at 7,104.49 after a survey showed manufacturing growth surged to a new...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Factories, Housing Buoyancy Prod U.K Stocks

(RTTNews) - Benchmark and other broader indexes at the London Stock Exchange staged a smart recovery at the start of a truncated trading week as the onset of a new month heralded positive economic indicators for investors to digest, strategize and bet on. FTSE 100 rose by more than 1.2 percent to trade at 7100 levels as buoyant factory and housing growth indicators reignited buying interest and only less than a tenth of the constituents missed the advance.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close On Upbeat Note On Buoyant Economic Data

(RTTNews) - European markets closed on an upbeat note on Tuesday with several benchmark indices from the region posting new all-time highs, amid rising optimism about global economic recovery. Stronger than expected economic data from China, and factory activity and inflation data from the euro area underpinned sentiment. An announcement...
IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Pembina Pipeline to buy Inter Pipeline in a deal valuing Inter at C$8.3 billion

The U.S.-listed shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. dropped 2.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the Canada-based pipeline services company announced an agreement to buy Inter Pipeline Ltd. in deal that values Inter at C$8.3 billion ($6.9 billion). Under terms of the deal, Inter shareholders will receive 0.5 Pembina shares for each Inter share they own, which based on Monday's closing prices values Inter shares at $19.45 each, a 6.3% premium. The company expects cost synergies of C$150 million to C$200 million a year, while the combined company is expected to generate C$1.1 billion to C$1.4 billion in adjusted cash flow. Pembina's U.S.-listed shares have run up 36.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
Mississippi StatePosted by
MarketWatch

Orbital Energy's stock skyrockets on record volume after 700-mile project across Mississippi was awarded

Shares of Orbital Energy Group Inc. rocketed 76.7% on record volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the Texas based diversified energy platform, which operates in the electric power and solar infrastructure services businesses, said its Gibson Technical Services subsidiary was awarded a project for about 700 miles of engineering and construction services across Central Mississippi. The stock is on track for the biggest one-day rally in 10 years, and trading volume of 173.0 million shares is the most since the company went public in October 1997. The full-day average volume over the past 30 days was 1.4 million shares. Orbital said the project is to be completed over the next four years for TEC of Jackson Inc. Construction is scheduled to begin this month. The project is being funded by TEC and the Federal government's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). "The award of this project from such a well-respected telecommunication service provider as TEC confirms GTS's ability to deliver the highest quality engineering and construction services," Orbital Chief Executive Mike McCracken said. The stock has nearly tripled (up 186.4%) year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.0%.
Economykitco.com

Goldman Sachs to double property investments in Japan - source

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group will double its annual property investments in Japan to about 250 billion yen ($2.3 billion) as the U.S. investment bank aims to tap solid demand for logistics hubs and data centres, a person familiar with the matter said. Goldman Sachs, which currently...
StocksNBC Connecticut

European Markets Close Lower After Inflation Data; Deutsche Bank Slips 1.3%

Europe's major indexes closed in the red on Monday, as investors digested inflation data on a quiet day due to holidays in the U.K. and U.S. Germany's DAX provisionally ended the day down 0.7%, retreating from an all-time high hit last week. France's CAC was also around 0.7% lower at the end of the day. Spain's IBEX fell around 0.9%.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

European shares wind up month at record highs on financials’ gains, US spending plan

A basket of European bourses had wrapped up the week at record highs on Friday as a slew of shares subject to Brexit exposure had shelved havoc-scale gains following a hawkish comment from a BoE (Bank of England) official, while the likelihoods of an increase in US spending plans following reveal of a gargantuan $6-trillion 2022 budget proposal from the White House, had added to a bullish bias on investors’ morale.
BusinessImperial Valley Press Online

Asian shares slip with eyes on inflation, US economy

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell Thursday, as investors watched for signs of inflation and awaited U.S. economic data expected later in the day. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.8% in early trading to 28,409.41. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.7% to 3,146.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down less than 0.1% to 7,089.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5% to 29,019.84. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% to 3,597.85.
MarketsForexTV.com

Pound Higher After BoE Vlieghe Signals Rate Hike In 2022

The pound spiked higher against its major opponents in the European session on Thursday, after a Bank of England policymaker hinted at a rate hike next year, though it could happen earlier if the economy rebounds quickly. Speaking at the University of Bath, Gertjan Vlieghe said “the first rise in...
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Remains Rangebound

The pound briefly touched 1.42 against the dollar yesterday morning before retreating. The first – and only – economic data release from the UK economy this week hit the headlines on Tuesday when the level of Government borrowing in April was revealed. Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that public sector borrowing hit £31.7 billion last month – down £15.6 billion on the same period 12 months ago when UK national accounts first felt the full blow from the pandemic – as the easing of lockdown restrictions began to regenerate the economy. This represented the first annual decline since the start of the pandemic, although current levels of borrowing remain extortionate by normal standards.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian shares rise after c.bank holds rates, rupiah firms

* BI maintains rates at record low * Taiwan stocks close at two-week high * Singapore's GDP grows 1.3% year-on-year, shares rise By Harish Sridharan May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares inched higher on Tuesday, after the central bank left rates unchanged as expected, while the rupiah and other emerging Asian currencies also firmed on a weaker U.S. dollar. Overnight gains on Wall Street helped lift Asian shares, while the dollar held near a four-month low after Federal Reserve officials allayed fears about monetary policy tightening. Indonesian shares gained as much as 1.5% earlier in the session, but lost some ground before Bank Indonesia (BI) decided it would keep rates unchanged at 3.5%. The rupiah, favoured by foreign investors looking to tap Indonesia's high-yielding bonds, gained 0.2%. The currency has come under renewed pressure this year amid capital outflows, and is down around 2% so far in 2021. BI said it sought to maintain support for Southeast Asia's biggest economy, ensuring stability in financial markets amid the risk of outflows. "It's very much in line with expectations," said Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities. "In our view, one of the key reasons they held rates was not to provoke any adverse reaction in the rupiah. The reality is that there is no urgency to easy policy at the moment," he said. Elsewhere, equities in Taiwan closed 1.6% higher at a two-week high. In Singapore, stocks gained 0.6% as the city-state's economy expanded more than first thought, but struck a cautious note about recovery due to uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was Hotel Fitra International Tbk PT, up 32.33% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.6 basis points at 6.446% ** Min Aik Technology Co Ltd and Ampacs Corp top gainers on the Taiwan SE Weighted Index Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0813 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.04 -5.09 <.N2 0.67 4.04 25> China.