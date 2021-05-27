GF man hit by train in downtown

A Devils Lake man pleaded guilty on Monday, May 10, to breaking into a Grand Forks woman's apartment last November. Michael Andrew Lankowicz, 18, has been sentenced to seven months with the Grand Forks County Correctional Center for burglary, assault and domestic violence. After serving the first 90 days of his sentence in the jail, he will be permitted to serve the rest of his sentence on electronic home monitoring. He has also been sentenced to two years of supervised probation upon his release.