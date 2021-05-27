GF man hit by train in downtown
A man is hospitalized after being hit by a BNSF train in downtown Grand Forks early this morning. Police were notified of an individual bleeding near Kittson and South 4th Street around 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived they found the subject with a severe injury to his left arm. Authorities identified the man as Tony Dauphanais of Grand Forks. The location is adjacent to a set of rail tracks. Dauphanais was transported to Altru Hospital. A condition report was not immediately available.knoxradio.com