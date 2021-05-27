Live Game Thread: Hurricanes baseball vs. Duke at ACC Tournament
View live updates and discuss the ACC Tournament game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday (11:00 a.m., BSFL). Miami (32-17, 20-15 ACC) and Duke (29-20, 16-17) are playing for a spot in the semifinals as the pool D winner. Ninth-seeded Duke won its ninth consecutive game, seventh in a row against an ACC team, by beating fifth-seeded Florida State 12-1 on Wednesday. Fourth-seeded Miami, which has won five straight against ACC teams, opens up tournament play against Duke and a win would send the Hurricanes to the semifinals even with a game scheduled against Florida State on Friday. Miami swept Duke in three games April 2-4 in Coral Gables by a 21-7 margin. Miami has five players who earned All-ACC honors in closer Carson Palmquist (1st team), C Adrian Del Castillo (2nd), 2B Anthony Vilar (2nd), OF Christian Del Castillo (2nd) and 3B Yohandy Morales (All-Freshman). Duke had two in OF Joey Loperfido (2nd) and OF RJ Schreck (3rd).247sports.com