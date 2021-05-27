Live Game Thread: Hurricanes baseball vs. Duke at ACC Tournament

They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers. Duke softball won its first conference championship Saturday in a thrilling pitching duel, topping No. 1 seeded Clemson 1-0 behind the combined strength of Shelby Walters and Peyton St. George on the mound. It took just four years for the program, affectionately known by fans throughout the campaign as “Team Four”, to make its way to the top of the ACC, a feat that has earned the newly minted champions the No. 13 overall seed and No. 1 seed in the Athens Regional of the NCAA tournament, which is set to begin Friday.