Orphans Improve To 10-1, Salem Returns To Courts Today

In Little League Majors action at the Complex, Americana beat Lions 16-13. Americana in first inning Walker Crank singled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs. Lions scored 4 in the fourth. The big inning for Lions came thanks to singles by Evan Barnes, Logan Butts, Damon Jennings and Huck Mulvaney. Keytin Grawe led things off on the hill for Americana. He lasted 3.2 allowing 5 hits and 10 runs while striking out 9. Jennings started for Lions. He went 3.2 striking out 6 with Huck Mulvaney throwing 2.1 innings of relief. Americana hit 2 home runs on th day. Trey Clark had an inside the park homer and Silas Lux had a long ball in the opening inning. Americana saw the ball well racking up 20 hits. Jaxon Ward, Grawe, Clark, Crank and Avery East all had multiple hits. Grawe and Ward had 4 hits each to lead Americana.