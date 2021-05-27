Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, IL

Orphans Improve To 10-1, Salem Returns To Courts Today

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centralia Orphans tennis team improved to 10-1 with their 7-2 win over Fairfield. Centralia won all but #1 singles with wins coming from Reed Dearing, Brock Milburn, Chase Fischer, Tizian Keiffer and Jed Martin. The Orphans won a pair of doubles matches from Dearing/Milburn as well as Fischer/Keiffer. The...

southernillinoisnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centralia, IL
Sports
Salem, IL
Sports
City
Fairfield, IL
City
Centralia, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Flora, IL
City
Salem, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centralia Orphans#Reed Dearing#Dearing Milburn#Fischer Keiffer#Salem Wildcats#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cougars Use Long Ball For Sweep…..Salem Falls At Nashville, Hosts Wesclin Today

The SC Lady Cougars improved to 12-3 with a double header sweep at Woodlawn with a pair of 9-8 wins. In the opener, Halle Smith hit 2 doubles and homered to drive in 3, Sydnee Garrett drove in a run with a double. In the 2nd game, Kayla Swift homered twice and drove in five, Brooklyn and Sydnee Garret also homered. SC will host Altamont for a double header this afternoon weather permitting.
Centralia, ILrandolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Panther standout Dré Scott signs with Kaskaskia College

Panther basketball senior Dré Scott has signed a Letter of Intent to play for the Kaskaskia College Blue Devils in the 2021-22 school year. A strong leader for Head Coach Bob Waggoner's Panther team that finished 12-3 in this year's COVID-shortened season, Dré captured the attention of many area community college coaches before deciding to join Coach Brian Hancock at Kaskaskia, a junior college in Centralia.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem 12u Splits Pool Games At Salem Tournament

The Salem 12u tournament opened up last night at the Little League Complex. Salem dropped their opener 10-6 in a tight ball game Salem led 4-3 until late in the game. Aaden Rostance threw really well in the loss. He went 4.1 with 4 strikeouts and only 3 earned runs allowed. At the plate, Evan Barnes, Jaret Gibson and Rostance drove in runs. Landon Maxey was 2-2 with 3 runs scored, Payton Gullion added 2 hits and Zane Dodson scored a run.
Illinois StatePantagraph

Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Relay Highlights Their Annies Invitational

The Salem Lady Cats competed at the Annies Invitational yesterday. DuQuoin won the event with 134 points followed by Nashville and Marion. Charleston was 4 with Centralia 6 and Salem was 10th out of the 11 teams followed by Mt Vernon. The Lady Cats were led by the 4×800 relay...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem 12u To Host Tournament Starting Tonight at Complex

The Salem 12u will host their tournament at the Complex this weekend starting with games tonight. Salem and South Central open things up at 5:340 followed by SC and Washington County with the Salem Washington County game to finish the night at 8:30. On Saturday the day begins with the...
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

CHS Grad Sets Meet Record and Olympic Standard Met At SEC Outdoor Championships

Red-shirt junior at the University of Tennessee and Centralia grad Latavia Maines made her mark in the SEC record book with a throw of 18.71 meters or 61 feet 4.75 inches, in the final round of the women’s shot put at the SEC Outdoor Championships. The performance broke the all time conference championship meet record by over 5 inches. Maines shattered her own school record, met the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying standard and is now the facility record holder for Texas A&M’s EB Cushing Stadium.
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini secures official visit from a 2022 top tight end

It looks like the Illinois football team will be having another big visitor here in about a month. The month of June was gearing up to be extremely important for the Illini, as 17 different recruits are planning an official visit. The weekend of June 4 has 11 players coming into town, the weekend of June 11 has four players visiting and the weekend of June 18 has two players arriving in Champaign. It now looks like you can add one more to that June 18 visit weekend.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Nip Central 1-0

The Salem Lady Cats nipped Breese Central 1-0 at Tully Park. Salem scored in the opening inning when Avery Bass singled and moved to 2nd on a passed ball. She would advance to third on a bunt from Maya Susmena and score on a fielding error off the bat of Olivia Paulson. Delaney Kell was solid again in the circle allowing just one hit.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Fall To Central In Wild Game

The Salem Wildcats are 3-8 after falling to Breese Central at home 14-9. It was a wild start to the game as Central led Salem 7-6 after 2 innings. The Cougars would grab a 10-6 lead with 3 runs in the fourth before Salem would cut it to 10-9 with 3 of their own in the sixth. Central shut down the game in the final inning scoring 4 times. Salem couldn’t overcome 6 errors committed by their defense.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem Little League Results From Tuesday 5/11/21

In Little League Majors action at the Complex, Americana beat Lions 16-13. Americana in first inning Walker Crank singled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs. Lions scored 4 in the fourth. The big inning for Lions came thanks to singles by Evan Barnes, Logan Butts, Damon Jennings and Huck Mulvaney. Keytin Grawe led things off on the hill for Americana. He lasted 3.2 allowing 5 hits and 10 runs while striking out 9. Jennings started for Lions. He went 3.2 striking out 6 with Huck Mulvaney throwing 2.1 innings of relief. Americana hit 2 home runs on th day. Trey Clark had an inside the park homer and Silas Lux had a long ball in the opening inning. Americana saw the ball well racking up 20 hits. Jaxon Ward, Grawe, Clark, Crank and Avery East all had multiple hits. Grawe and Ward had 4 hits each to lead Americana.
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Centralia High May Fete returns with two courts

Centralia High School celebrated the school’s 108th May Fete Wednesday evening by crowing two complete courts, for school years 2020 and 2021, as a result of last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Coordinator Molly Harlan says the 2020 Court was promised a live audience after last year’s May...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Fall To Freeburg, Host Central Today....SC Routs Webber

The Salem Lady Cats fell to Freeburg in a makeup game 2-0. Salem only mustered one hit, a single from Makenna Smith as starter Lizzy Ludwig was very good. The Lady Cats are right back in conference action today when they host Breese Central. The JV softball team will play at Breese.
Centralia, ILkaskaskia.edu

Baseball Camps to be Held

The Kaskaskia College Baseball Program will hold two Baseball Camps this summer in June for area youth on June 21 through June 24. A Pitching Camp will be held June 21 and 22 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and a Hitting Camp will be held June 23 and 24 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Orphans Stay Unbeaten With Tennis Win Over Rival Rams

Centralia knocked off Mt Vernon in prep tennis 8-1. Brock Milburn, Louis LePage, Reed Dearing, Dane Burrus and Chase Fischer were all winners in singles. Centralia’s doubles teams of Dobbs/Milburn, Dearing/Burrus and LePage and Fischer swept the three doubles matches. Centralia is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the South 7.