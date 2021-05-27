PNB Earns Pony League Win At Complex On Busy Night

At the Little League Complex in Pony League play, Peoples National Bank improved to 2-1 with their 6-3 win over Minor League. Heydin Purcell was the starting pitcher working 3 solid innings striking out 7 followed by Keaton Gullion and Noah Nix on the mound. Nathan Paulson had a huge 2 run single in the sixth to give PNB a cushion. Alijah Carroll laid down a 2-out, 2-run bunt and Purcell doubled. In the loss, Ayden Rose had 2 hits and 2 RBI, Silas Moats and Cam Wilkins also singled. On the mound, Armoni Dempsey worked the first three innings followed by Wilkins.