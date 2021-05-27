Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Homeland security issues warning about travelers behaving themselves ahead of summer season

By joeym
WTAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re going to be traveling soon, you’ll want to be on your top behavior. Over the past year, reports of unruly airline passengers have reportedly risen, and officials are making it crystal clear that rules need to be followed. During a recent press conference, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Let me be clear in underscoring something. It is a federal mandate that one must wear a mask in an airport, in the modes of public transportation, on the airplane itself—and we will not tolerate behavior that violates the law.” Recently, the FAA has been issuing heavy fines against passengers who violated mask policies when flying, in some cases $9,000 or more. (Fox)

wtax.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeland Security#Travelers#Public Policies#Unruly Airline Passengers#Public Transportation#Behavior#Flying#Heavy Fines#Mask Policies#Secretary#Risen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
FAA
News Break
Public Health
Related
Travelfox5atlanta.com

Summer travel season ramps up

With a majority of adult Americans at least partially vaccinated, people are making their summer travel plans. There's good and bad news for travelers looking to get away from it all.
TravelSFGate

As air travel rebounds, TSA warns of longer waits at start of busy summer season

U.S. air travel rebounded Sunday to the highest level of the pandemic era as the Transportation Security Administration continues to bolster staffing for the busy summer travel season set to kick off this weekend, federal aviation security officials said Tuesday. The 1.8 million passengers screened at TSA checkpoints Sunday was...
LifestyleUnion Leader

Air passengers warned to wear masks and behave ahead of holiday

U.S. government officials monitoring the airways say they won't tolerate passengers who refuse to don masks as airline travel surges ahead of the summer season. A recent spike in unruly passenger reports, many of them involving people refusing to cover their faces, prompted Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday to issue a stern warning to travelers.
WorldTravelPulse

State Department Issues Travel Warning to Japan

The U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning Americans against traveling to Japan. The guidance comes less than two months before the July 23 beginning of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, although organizers have already said there will be no international tourists at the Games.
TravelPioneer Press

MSP air service is picking up as summer travel season is about to start

Air service is picking up at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) as airlines expand their schedules to meet demand for a highly anticipated summer travel season. “We are seeing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic begin to unwind with increased vaccination rates, fewer domestic travel restrictions and growing confidence in the safety of air travel,” Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP, said in a news release. “In response to pent-up demand, airlines are significantly expanding service domestically this summer with a particular focus on vacation destinations.”
U.S. Politicsiosconews.com

Mayorkas boost mask mandate ahead of travel season

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas emphasizes the federal mask mandate ahead of the busy summer travel season - a CDC order which applies to those traveling into, within or out of the United States. (May 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Lifestylealbuquerqueexpress.com

US tells airlines to use caution when flying over Belarus

Washington DC [US], May 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday advised airlines to exercise "extreme caution" while flying over Belarus following the incident with grounding of a Ryanair jet in Minsk. "The FAA's Notice to Airmen says airlines should continue to exercise extreme caution until the...
IndustryFlight Global.com

Airlines and airports warn Covid-19 checks could cause ‘summer chaos’

An “unprecedented operational challenge” is ahead for airports in the coming months, as they grapple with time-consuming Covid-19 checks and space-constrained facilities during the expected recovery in passenger traffic, according to key industry trade bodies. “With each passing day, the prospect of travellers enduring widespread chaos at airports this summer...
LifestyleWKYC

US travelers might be asked to be weighed before flying

PHOENIX — How much do you weigh?. A question most people don't want to be asked, even when they're at the doctor's office about to set foot on that daunting scale. However, with the average adult's weight changing constantly, air carriers are encouraged by the FAA to conduct surveys about the heavy subject on a voluntary basis.
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Pack a mask, they're still required in airports and on flights

DENVER — Along with federal officials, the Denver International Airport (DIA) will be cracking down on mask guidelines as they anticipate an uptick in travelers over Memorial Day weekend. Over the holiday weekend, 300,000 people are expected to travel through DIA, that's more than triple from this time last year...
Public Healthnewsandguts.com

Airlines Say Fake COVID Certificates Are Becoming A Major Problem They’re Not Equipped To Handle

We already know that not everyone is handling the resumption of air travel all that well. The number of incidents involving violent and out-of-control passengers on airplanes is already at record levels, despite air travel being greatly reduced so far in 2021 because of the pandemic. Airlines now say they have another problem — passengers who are traveling with fake COVID test results and vaccine certificates.