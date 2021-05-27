Homeland security issues warning about travelers behaving themselves ahead of summer season

If you’re going to be traveling soon, you’ll want to be on your top behavior. Over the past year, reports of unruly airline passengers have reportedly risen, and officials are making it crystal clear that rules need to be followed. During a recent press conference, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Let me be clear in underscoring something. It is a federal mandate that one must wear a mask in an airport, in the modes of public transportation, on the airplane itself—and we will not tolerate behavior that violates the law.” Recently, the FAA has been issuing heavy fines against passengers who violated mask policies when flying, in some cases $9,000 or more. (Fox)