Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Golden Fleece Award – Studying the Physical Measurements of 432 Flight Attendants

By Adam Andrzejewski
realclearpolicy.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by the wasteful and sometimes silly spending he saw, Sen. William Proxmire (D-Wisconsin), in 1975 began giving out “Golden Fleece” awards to public officials for wasteful spending. Proxmire gave the first award to the National Science Foundation for spending $84,000 on a study on love, commenting, “I believe that...

www.realclearpolicy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Fleece Award#Flight Attendants#Top Flight#Americans#Sexual Arousal#Male Pot Smokers#Sen William Proxmire#Openthebooks Com#Auditors#Marijuana#Wasteful Spending#Love#Studying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
California StatePosted by
Audacy

Flight attendants to Southwest Airlines: Help us

The union that represents Southwest Airlines’ flight attendants is asking for more help after a passenger turned violent on a flight over the weekend. A flight attendant lost two teeth after she was attacked by the unruly passenger on a short flight between Sacramento and San Diego. “Our flight attendants...
Animalshawaiitelegraph.com

Golden eagles may use turbulence to accelerate: Study

Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): Birds routinely encounter turbulence, but the effects of turbulence on a flight are not well understood, compared with the effects of large-scale atmospheric flows, such as updrafts. A study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) sheds light on the same.
Economymentourpilot.com

Norse Atlantic to Hire 700 American Flight Attendants!

After discussions with American flight attendant unions, Norse Atlantic Airways made a pre-hire agreement for 700 US-based flight attendants. Norse seems to be looking for allies, to alleviate any bad impressions from the American public. Shortly after announcing their plans to revive Norwegian Air Shuttle’s long-haul, there were reactions from political circles. But these reactions centered on past employment practices of Norwegian. Specifically, US Representative Peter DeFazio (D-OR) asked the US Transportation Secretary to stop Norse Atlantic from operating in American routes.
Sciencemsstate.edu

MSU physics professor uses new method to study plasma with DOE grant

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Chuji Wang, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Mississippi State University, is the recipient of a $199,000 grant from the Department of Energy’s Discovery Plasma Science: Measurement Innovation Program to study the effects of plasma in complex settings using a novel method—the cavity ringdown spectroscopy (CRDS) technique.
Computersarxiv.org

A physical study of the LLL algorithm

This paper presents a study of the LLL algorithm from the perspective of statistical physics. Based on our experimental and theoretical results, we suggest that interpreting LLL as a sandpile model may help understand much of its mysterious behavior. This paper consists of three parts. First, we introduce sandpile models whose statistics imitate those of LLL with compelling accuracy, which leads to the idea that there must exist a meaningful connection between the two. Indeed, on those sandpile models, we are able to prove the analogues of some of the most desired statements for LLL, such as the existence of the gap between the theoretical and the experimental RHF bounds. Furthermore, we test the finite-size scaling theory (FSS) against the LLL algorithm itself, and find that its predictions indeed hold for LLL. This in particular explains and refines the geometric series assumption (GSA), and allows one to extrapolate various quantities of interest to the dimension limit. In particular we predict the empirical average RHF converges to \approx 1.02265 as dimension goes to infinity.
LifestyleTimes Union

New study: Travelers care about both physical and mental health

(BPT) - As more people return to travel, they are looking forward to that sense of adventure and enjoying not just getting to the destination, but the journey itself. However, both business and leisure travelers have sometimes found traveling stressful, especially due to the recent health concerns. To help travelers have a more positive experience, many travel companies today are stepping up and providing more amenities and reassurance to travelers that their physical and mental well-being are being considered as they ramp up to pre-pandemic travel levels.
ScienceGrand Forks Herald

UND physicist awarded $600,000 research grant to study unique combination of materials

A new grant from the U.S. Department of Defense will allow a UND professor to discover and study new science materials that show strikingly broad properties. Through the DoD’s Defense Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (DEPSCoR), UND Assistant Professor Deniz Cakir has been awarded nearly $600,000 to study unique combinations of materials, with ceramic-like and metal-like traits, that could be used in many applications, including national defense.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Eric Sarmiento named Early-Career Research Fellow by Gulf Research Program

SAN MARCOS – Eric Sarmiento, an assistant professor in the Department of Geography at Texas State University, has been named one of seven inaugural recipients of the 2021 Early-Career Research Fellowships by the Gulf Research Program (GRP) of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The fellows were selected...
ChemistryAsia Media

John Miao recognized by Materials Research Society

Jianwei “John” Miao, UCLA professor of physics and astronomy, has received the Innovation in Materials Characterization Award from the Materials Research Society. He was recognized for his work on coherent diffractive imaging and atomic electron tomography. At the society’s virtual spring meeting and exhibit in April, Miao illustrated the basic...
Collegesuky.edu

CAER’s Santillan-Jimenez Receives Fulbright Specialist Award

The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board have named Eduardo Santillan-Jimenez at the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research (CAER) a recipient of the Fulbright Specialist Program award. As part of the program, Santillan-Jimenez will complete a project at the University of Burgundy Franche-Comté (uB) in France. The project aims to exchange knowledge and establish partnerships benefiting participants, institutions and communities both in the U.S. and overseas through a variety of educational and training activities within engineering education.
ScienceDaily Californian

UC system scientists showcase wildfire research, technologies in symposium

Scientists from across the UC system discussed California wildfire resilience in a symposium Friday. The symposium was open to the public upon registration and was hosted by UC Vice President of Research and Innovation Theresa Maldonado. Scientists showcased their work on modeling wildfire spread, prevention and resiliency during the four-hour symposium.
Washington Statetheorcasonian.com

Vaccine data reconciliation between state and federal sources will take time

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is aware there are differences between vaccination data displayed in the state’s data dashboard compared to vaccination data in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker. The CDC reports 7,843,092 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Golden Horde completes final test flight

The 780th Test Squadron and 40th Flight Test Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., executed the third and final flight test for the Air Force’s Golden Horde Vanguard program May 25, 2021. F-16 Fighting Falcons released a total of six Collaborative Small Diameter Bombs above White Sands Missile Range...
Agriculturefarms.com

NIFA Invests $7M in Digital Agriculture Technologies

To propel Midwest farming practices to the next generation of digital agriculture technologies, the National Science Foundation’s Cyber Physical Systems program and the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) recently awarded a 5-year, $7 million grant to researchers led by engineers from Iowa State University and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

GAO: DHS’ IG needs help carrying out oversight duties

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. The Government Accountability Office has a tough assessment of the inspector general’s office at the Department of Homeland...
Collegesuga.edu

UGA College of Engineering

National Science Foundation launches Engineering Research Visioning Alliance as force multiplier for high-impact research. An associate dean in the University of Georgia College of Engineering will serve a key role in a new National Science Foundation initiative designed to help the United States stay at the forefront of research and innovation – and maintain its leadership in the global economy.
Economyschemmer.com

Schemmer Attends Physical Plant Conference

Schemmer’s Josh Murphy, BPAC; Randy Gunnink; and Katie Ashmore attended the Physical Plant Director’s Conference on June 3 and 4, 2021 in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota. The conference was sponsored by the Office of the State Engineer (OSE). OSE's Mission Statement reads, "Building and maintaining South Dakota for generations." Schemmer's...