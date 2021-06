Walmart has rolled out a new way for customers to buy tires, according to a company news release. With the new system, customers will now be able to search for tires that are a match for the year, make and model of their vehicle on Walmart’s website or app, the release stated. Then they can make an appointment to get them installed at a local Walmart Auto Care Center by selecting “Pickup” at the checkout. They’ll have the option to track the service and get notifications about various steps of the process.