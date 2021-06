Petrol prices in the UK are expected to rise for a seventh successive month after reaching a two-year high at the weekend. The price of unleaded has passed an average of 129p a litre, its highest point since June 2019, as the rising price of crude oil is matched by increasing demand from drivers. The price of diesel has risen to 131.4p on average at the pumps, the highest since January 2020, before the first coronavirus lockdown.