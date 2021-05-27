Cancel
Microsoft’s ‘biggest change’ to Outlook for Windows improves shared calendars

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever had to share an Outlook calendar with colleagues, you’ll know how painful it can be when things go wrong. I spent a decade of my professional career in IT support, and shared calendar problems with Outlook for Windows were a daily problem. Microsoft is now promising that it is “dramatically” improving the reliability of shared calendars in what it’s describing as “arguably the biggest change to Outlook for Windows since its initial release in 1997.”

