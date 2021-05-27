Microsoft’s ‘biggest change’ to Outlook for Windows improves shared calendars

So long Windows 10X, we hardly had time to make fun of you. Microsoft today confirmed that 10X, its slimmed-down version of Windows 10 for dual-screen devices, won't be released this year after all. Instead, the company plans to roll some of 10Xs features into its existing OS, like its revamped touchscreen keyboard. The news isn't too surprising, as Microsoft also revealed last year that Windows 10X was shifting focus over to single-screen devices. At that point, it seemed like Microsoft was directly targeting Chrome OS and lower-end laptops. But realistically, it never made sense for Microsoft to spin off yet another OS variant.