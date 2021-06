If you've been fully vaccinated for a few months now, you've probably considered when you'll need a booster shot. While experts predict anywhere between eight months to over a year, nothing is set in stone yet. Right now, the initial shots appear to provide at least six months worth of protection and most U.S. recipients are still within that timeframe. Nevertheless, pharmaceutical companies are working on developing boosters for the fall should they be needed, and Pfizer just announced its trial of a COVID vaccine booster that will help protect against multiple illnesses in a single shot.