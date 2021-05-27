Cancel
Education

As schools reopen, some are keeping all-virtual options

By Jean-Claude Brizar, Vic Vuchic
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeaching to the middle has historically been the approach taken by many schools nationwide, where a one-size-fits-all model is the norm and students must figure out how to fit in or fail. When COVID-19 hit and schools quickly pivoted to distance learning, challenges and disparities—many already present but ignored—were revealed for teachers, parents, and students. Yet, as the pandemic raged on, some students actually thrived in this at-home learning environment.

Wake County, NCheraldsun.com

Why some Wake high schools have lost locker space, but middle schools will keep them

Wake County middle school students won’t lose the long-time rite of passage of getting their own locker. Wake County school planners had looked at reducing or eliminating student lockers at middle schools and high schools to free up the space for other uses. But Wake school officials said last week they won’t reduce the number of lockers in middle schools as part of the district’s building and renovation program.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Communities In Schools of Houston Virtual Gala

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Communities In Schools of Houston is premiering a virtual gala to help meet the extraordinary demands on families as the pandemic took its toll this past year. From crisis...
Lake Mills, WIhngnews.com

Masks optional for some classes during Summer

There will be no change to the district’s mask policy for the remainder of the school year, but the Lake Mills Area School District voted to allow masks to become optional for some Summer School classes. “We’re not going to change anything for this school year,” said District Administrator Tonya...
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

Virtual school, real confusion

In the same week that Evanston/Skokie School District 65 outlined plans for a virtual school option this fall, District 202 said in a bold-lettered release that a remote instructional model will not be offered at Evanston Township High School during the 2021-22 school year. And to make things more confusing,...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii public schools reopening for in-person learning, including all athletics activities, this fall

Hawaii’s public schools will open for daily, in person learning for the 2021-22 school year. School Superintendent Christina M. Kishimoto sent a letter to school parents and guardians today informing them that when the school year begins all schools would be fully opened and activities such as clubs, bands and athletics would resume. The school year is slated to start on Aug. 3.
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

School Board reconsiders virtual meetings

Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members are expected to soon decide whether they will meet in person, virtually or a mix of both. During their previous discussion of the topic at the May 6 meeting, the majority of board members appeared to support providing a virtual option, and the board unanimously tabled taking action. Their conversation at the May 6 meeting and upcoming May 20 meeting follow the Minnesota Department of Administration Data Practices Office (DPO) releasing an advisory opinion stating that the Open Meeting Law (OML) does not allow public entities to hold in-person meetings while limiting community members to attending electronically.
Hubbard, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Masks are optional at South Hardin schools

The writing was pretty much on the wall when the Iowa Department of Public Health changed its guidance on the use of masks in public schools. Guidance released Friday afternoon said Iowa school districts should allow parents and students to decide whether or not to wear masks or other face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Vincennes, INVincennes Sun Commercial

VCSC looks to again offer virtual option

Members of the Vincennes Community School Corp. Board of Trustees this week approved new virtual handbooks as it looks to once again offer digital-based curriculum to students during the 2021-22 school year. The board approved two virtual learning handbooks, one for those in grades K-5 and a second for older...
High SchoolGrosse Pointe News

Analysis: Virtual high school not viable

Virtual school will be offered for Young Fives through middle school for the 2021-22 school year. However, an analysis recommended against offering virtual high school next year. It’s not viable to offer a fully loaded high school curriculum such as is found in face-to-face education. The reason is there were only 380 students in virtual high school during the 2020-21 school year, compared to a much larger number of students in face-to-face education.
EducationNewsChannel 36

All NYS schools to reopen for full, in-person learning in September

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New York State schools will reopen for full in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year, according to the Governor. The announcement came as the state’s seven-day average positivity fell to 0.90%, the lowest since September 21. Locally, the Southern Tier’s infection rate is the lowest in the state at 0.64%.
Public HealthGalax Gazette

All schools, some businesses, still require masks

Virginia’s move to unmask does not mean that you can show your full, unvaccinated face in all settings. Only those who are fully vaccinated can go maskless, and face coverings will still be required in all schools and many businesses. The governor’s decision to end the mask mandate does not...
spectrumnews1.com

Bullitt County Schools offering virtual learning option to students

BULLITT COUNTY — Bullitt County Schools will be offering a new program to their students this fall. Students in second through 12th grade can enroll in the Bullitt Virtual Learning Academy (BVLA) come August 2021. The academy will provide students with the opportunity to learn in a virtual environment. What...
Educationkjzz.org

Study: School Vouchers Have Positive Impact On Some, But Not All Disadvantaged Students

A new study from researchers at Harvard and the University of Arkansas finds that school vouchers made a difference for some, but not all disadvantaged students. The study looked at educational outcomes for New York minority students who are moderately and severely disadvantaged. Moderately disadvantaged students come from households with annual earnings of $13,000 or more or whose mothers had some college education. These families also tend to have a certain amount of material and cultural capital. The study found that being offered vouchers had a positive impact on these students.
Saint Maries, IDSaint Maries Gazette-Record

COVID summer school an option

St. Maries students who fell behind due to COVID-19 will be given the option to recover some credits through a summer program created by the district. The program, for students in grades 7-12, is designed for students who struggled with certain subjects or online courses during the pandemic and will begin in June.