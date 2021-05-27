As schools reopen, some are keeping all-virtual options

Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members are expected to soon decide whether they will meet in person, virtually or a mix of both. During their previous discussion of the topic at the May 6 meeting, the majority of board members appeared to support providing a virtual option, and the board unanimously tabled taking action. Their conversation at the May 6 meeting and upcoming May 20 meeting follow the Minnesota Department of Administration Data Practices Office (DPO) releasing an advisory opinion stating that the Open Meeting Law (OML) does not allow public entities to hold in-person meetings while limiting community members to attending electronically.