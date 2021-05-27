Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Latest Actions of Bank of America’s Pledge To Combat Racial Inequality Includes Boosting Its Equity Investment Target For Minority Entrepreneurs By Another $150 Million

By Jeffrey McKinney
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 5 days ago
Aiming to help enlarge Black wealth, Bank of America is boosting its investment in venture capital funds supporting minority entrepreneurs. The nation’s second-largest bank is raising its target for equity investment in minority-focused funds to $350 million from $200 million. The new move will allow the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender to increase its direct equity investments in funds that provide capital to Black, Hispanic-Latino, Asian, Native American, along with other underrepresented minority and women entrepreneurs.

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

