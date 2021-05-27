Latest Actions of Bank of America’s Pledge To Combat Racial Inequality Includes Boosting Its Equity Investment Target For Minority Entrepreneurs By Another $150 Million

One of the biggest obstacles the Black community is facing today is the lack of financial literacy and monetary opportunities. Historically, Blacks haven’t had relationships with banks or sufficient credit to finance their homes, cars or small businesses, and while a percentage of the African American community has managed to overcome these obstacles, an alarming number of minorities remain alienated from the banking industry. Gigi Dixon, head of external affairs engagement for Wells Fargo, is leading the charge in the company’s progressive initiatives to serve and engage communities of color.