Latest Actions of Bank of America’s Pledge To Combat Racial Inequality Includes Boosting Its Equity Investment Target For Minority Entrepreneurs By Another $150 Million
Aiming to help enlarge Black wealth, Bank of America is boosting its investment in venture capital funds supporting minority entrepreneurs. The nation’s second-largest bank is raising its target for equity investment in minority-focused funds to $350 million from $200 million. The new move will allow the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender to increase its direct equity investments in funds that provide capital to Black, Hispanic-Latino, Asian, Native American, along with other underrepresented minority and women entrepreneurs.www.blackenterprise.com