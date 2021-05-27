Cancel
Theater & Dance

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.

www.tvinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Neil Young
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Boyd Holbrook
Person
Niamh Walsh
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Sanjeev Bhaskar
Person
Gwendoline Christie
