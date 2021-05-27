Cancel
"Cool Guy" Rides Dirt Bike In Skate Park, Gets Asked To Leave, Tries To Act Tough

By mattstaff
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

- Vote - The cringe is running amok in this video of a "cool dude" trying to stir up some trouble at a skate park, while on his dirt bike. Man, some people get bored in this life, and really end up making complete fools of themselves. This guy's on his own level.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
News Break
Sports
BicyclesLaredo Morning Times

RS Recommends: This Spin Bike Desk Chair Lets You Get a Ride In While Working From Home

For a many, working from home for the past year—and possibly the near future—has meant a ton of hours spent at a desk, in a stiff chair, completely stationary (yawn). Even when the majority of us hadn’t yet converted our hallway closets and guest bedrooms into makeshift offices, experts were already warning about the health risks of prolonged sitting during work hours. But you don’t even have to get on your feet, or pull out the ol’ ergonomic medicine-ball-as-a-desk-chair move to stay active from home. Enter: Flexispot’s Sit2Go.
