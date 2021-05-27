New U.S. Focused Cannabis ETF Hits the Market

* Malaysia, Philippine stocks dip on COVID-19 risks * Two Fed officials speak Tuesday, U.S. payrolls on Friday * Goldman Sachs cuts India Q2 GDP forecast after local curbs By Nikhil Nainan June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's won and Taiwan's dollar gained further ground on a broadly weaker greenback on Tuesday, leading Asia's other emerging currencies higher as investors look to upcoming U.S. data and speeches for clues on the Federal Reserve's thinking. Asia's stock markets also largely kicked off June on a positive note, though Malaysian and Philippine equities dipped as the pandemic continues to dominate government policies. Markets reopen in the United States later in the global day after a long weekend, offering direction to investors in Asia who will be eyeing speeches by Fed officials. The main event this week will be U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. So far, Asia risk-sensitive markets have held firm by consistent messaging from the Fed that price pressures are expected to be transitory and monetary policy will remain dovish for some time, though the strong U.S. recovery is causing some to worry how long that may last. Mizuho bank, in a client note, said a weaker dollar sits “precariously" against an outperforming U.S. recovery, which could “suddenly” lead to talk of tapering and shifts in monetary policy. The won gained half a percent, while the Taiwan dollar strengthened 0.3%, leading marginal gains elsewhere. Taiwan itself is grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19 that has forced restrictions across the island, but officials have so far allayed concerns that its export-focussed semi-conductor industry will be hit. The island's parliament on Monday approved an extra $15.20 billion in stimulus spending to help the economy deal with the pandemic. Worries around pandemic have been the theme across Asia over the 1-1/2 months, as spikes in infections and the emergence of more infectious variants and largely slow vaccination programs underscored th contrast between the economic recovery in East and West. Malaysia entered a two-week strict lockdown on Tuesday, while the Philippines prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June, despite cases falling. Stock markets in both countries are underperforming their regional peers, with the Philippines down around 7% so far this year and Malaysia down nearly 3%. Equities in India, despite a devastating second-wave that ripped through the country through April and May, are among the region's best performers. India's economic growth picked up in the first three months of the year, but economists are increasingly pessimistic about this quarter as much of the country is still under local restrictions. Goldman Sachs lowered its second quarter forecast for India again, now expecting an annualised contraction of 27.6%, bringing expected growth down to 9.9% for the 2022 financial year from an earlier forecast of 11.1%. In China, the yuan was flat after the central bank on Monday directed financial institutions to hold more foreign exchange in reserve, a move that analysts say could help temper a rally in the currency. Stocks were also slightly lower. Indonesian markets were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia to roll out $9.7 bln more in stimulus as virus spreads ** Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm ** Asia's factories sustain expansion, supply chain woes cloud outlook ** Monde Nissin debuts 0.14% lower after $1 bln Philippine IPO Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0347 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.08 -5.67 -0.58 4.55 China +0.01 +2.48 -0.11 3.98 India +0.00 +0.63 0.00 11.45 Indonesia - -1.65 - -0.53 Malaysia +0.10 -2.38 -0.14 -2.82 Philippines -0.03 +0.76 -0.18 -7.33 S.Korea +0.51 -1.73 0.55 12.11 Singapore +0.16 +0.14 0.09 11.37 Taiwan +0.26 +3.26 0.26 16.16 Thailand +0.16 -3.91 0.76 10.79 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)