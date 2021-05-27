Cancel
New U.S. Focused Cannabis ETF Hits the Market

By Green Market Report
greenentrepreneur.com
 5 days ago

This story originally appeared on Green Market Report. ETF Managers Group has launched its latest cannabis ETF (exchange-traded fund) that will once again focus on the cannabis U.S. stocks. The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE Arca: MJUS) will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange. The company said that the MJUS offers investors exposure to cannabis companies operating in the United States, including multi-state operators (MSOs) directly involved in the cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of cannabis or cannabis-related products.

www.greenentrepreneur.com
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korea's won, Taiwan dlr lead Asian currency gains with focus on U.S. data

* Malaysia, Philippine stocks dip on COVID-19 risks * Two Fed officials speak Tuesday, U.S. payrolls on Friday * Goldman Sachs cuts India Q2 GDP forecast after local curbs By Nikhil Nainan June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's won and Taiwan's dollar gained further ground on a broadly weaker greenback on Tuesday, leading Asia's other emerging currencies higher as investors look to upcoming U.S. data and speeches for clues on the Federal Reserve's thinking. Asia's stock markets also largely kicked off June on a positive note, though Malaysian and Philippine equities dipped as the pandemic continues to dominate government policies. Markets reopen in the United States later in the global day after a long weekend, offering direction to investors in Asia who will be eyeing speeches by Fed officials. The main event this week will be U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. So far, Asia risk-sensitive markets have held firm by consistent messaging from the Fed that price pressures are expected to be transitory and monetary policy will remain dovish for some time, though the strong U.S. recovery is causing some to worry how long that may last. Mizuho bank, in a client note, said a weaker dollar sits “precariously" against an outperforming U.S. recovery, which could “suddenly” lead to talk of tapering and shifts in monetary policy. The won gained half a percent, while the Taiwan dollar strengthened 0.3%, leading marginal gains elsewhere. Taiwan itself is grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19 that has forced restrictions across the island, but officials have so far allayed concerns that its export-focussed semi-conductor industry will be hit. The island's parliament on Monday approved an extra $15.20 billion in stimulus spending to help the economy deal with the pandemic. Worries around pandemic have been the theme across Asia over the 1-1/2 months, as spikes in infections and the emergence of more infectious variants and largely slow vaccination programs underscored th contrast between the economic recovery in East and West. Malaysia entered a two-week strict lockdown on Tuesday, while the Philippines prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June, despite cases falling. Stock markets in both countries are underperforming their regional peers, with the Philippines down around 7% so far this year and Malaysia down nearly 3%. Equities in India, despite a devastating second-wave that ripped through the country through April and May, are among the region's best performers. India's economic growth picked up in the first three months of the year, but economists are increasingly pessimistic about this quarter as much of the country is still under local restrictions. Goldman Sachs lowered its second quarter forecast for India again, now expecting an annualised contraction of 27.6%, bringing expected growth down to 9.9% for the 2022 financial year from an earlier forecast of 11.1%. In China, the yuan was flat after the central bank on Monday directed financial institutions to hold more foreign exchange in reserve, a move that analysts say could help temper a rally in the currency. Stocks were also slightly lower. Indonesian markets were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia to roll out $9.7 bln more in stimulus as virus spreads ** Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm ** Asia's factories sustain expansion, supply chain woes cloud outlook ** Monde Nissin debuts 0.14% lower after $1 bln Philippine IPO Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0347 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.08 -5.67 -0.58 4.55 China +0.01 +2.48 -0.11 3.98 India +0.00 +0.63 0.00 11.45 Indonesia - -1.65 - -0.53 Malaysia +0.10 -2.38 -0.14 -2.82 Philippines -0.03 +0.76 -0.18 -7.33 S.Korea +0.51 -1.73 0.55 12.11 Singapore +0.16 +0.14 0.09 11.37 Taiwan +0.26 +3.26 0.26 16.16 Thailand +0.16 -3.91 0.76 10.79 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BOPIS sprouts at fastest-growing U.S. cannabis retailer

GrowGeneration Corp. is revamping its e-commerce platform to include omnichannel shopping. The Denver-based company, which owns and operates 55 specialty retail hydroponic and organic cannabis gardening centers across the U.S., has redesigned its e-commerce site to includes the option to buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS). The BOPIS service will be available at select stores.
London Stock Exchange – Advanced Share Registry : Market News 1 June 2021

London Stock Exchange – Advanced Share Registry : Market News 1 June 2021. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq are closed on the last Monday of May to honour those who died in the military, with the London Stock exchange also closed for the UKs’ Spring Bank Holiday. Whatever the name of the holiday, long weekends have proven a valuable boost for economic activity and long appreciated by markets too. Since 1971, the S&P 500 rose 31 out of those 50 occasions for an average percentage change of 0.4%.
5 Tech Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

With rising inflation, analysts are speculating that a stock market correction may be in the offing in the near term. Should that happen, we think it would be wise to bet on established tech stocks Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), SAP (SAP), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), and STMicroelectronics (STM) at lower valuations. The products and services these companies deliver are essential to the world and, hence, in the event of a broad market swoon, their stocks should rebound and deliver significant returns. Let’s discuss.While most tech stocks soared to unprecedented highs last year driven by investor exuberance, investors have been rotating out of tech stocks this year. This change in sentiment can be attributed to the reopening economy, which is motivating investors to seek undervalued cyclical stocks that have the potential to gain from the economic recovery at the expense of expensive tech stocks. Investors’ pessimism on tech stocks is evident in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 6.5% gains so far this year compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 12.4% returns.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.61% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
World Wheat Market Factors to Watch in New U.S. Marketing Year

The first predictions for global wheat supplies and demand in the new U.S. marketing year (June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022) are in. Most estimates call for relatively stable world supplies in 2021/22. Only time will tell the real story, but U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) will be watching several market factors closely over the next few months.
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX boosted by energy, gold stocks

(Updates prices, adds sector details) June 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, driven by gains in energy and gold stocks as underlying commodity prices gained, while investors awaited key U.S. economic data due later this week. * The energy sector climbed 3.5% as U.S. crude jumped...
Pot Shortages 2021: 18 Things for Marijuana Stock Investors to Know

Some states are dealing with pot shortages in 2021 that are making it hard for marijuana companies to keep up with demand. Let’s take a look at what marijuana stock investors need to know about the potential pot shortages in 2021. The most recent states to deal with pot shortages...
Record Inflows to U.S. ETFs This Year: 6 Winners

U.S. exchange traded funds (ETFs) have seen record levels of inflows this year, thanks to a rally in equities and investor inclination toward passive index-tracking funds over their actively managed cousins, as quoted on a Reuters article. According to Refinitiv data, U.S. ETFs attracted a record inflow of $324 billion...
Abbott Lowers FY21 Guidance as It Sees Sharp Decline in COVID-19 Test Revenue

NEW YORK – Abbott announced on Tuesday that it has lowered its full-year 2021 financial guidance as a result of a decline in COVID-19 testing. The firm now expects diluted EPS between $4.30 and $4.50 for the full year and EPS for the second quarter of at least $1.00. The firm previously projected diluted EPS greater than $5.00 for the year. Abbott CEO Robert Ford said on a conference call to discuss the change in guidance that the firm "couldn't have anticipated what has occurred over the past several weeks," namely a "sharp and rapid decline in demand for COVID tests, particularly rapid tests."
June Stock Market Outlook

After four straight months of gains, the market’s year-to-date surge of nearly 12% may seem like reason to bust out the fireworks and celebrate. Yet many investors have persistent concerns that higher inflation will force the Federal Reserve to stop buying assets or even raise interest rates sooner than expected. And then there’s one of Wall Street’s favorite sayings, “sell in May and go away,” which suggests avoiding the market altogether until after September.
U.S. Cannabis Stocks Unstoppable, According to Q1 Results

Back in 2019, the United States’ cannabis industry was not doing well. Stocks were trending low, spending was high, and debt was growing. At that time, there was no sign that the industry would ever become profitable. Now, just two years later, U.S. cannabis stocks are skyrocketing for all the...
Canadian Market Up Sharply As Resources, Technology Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up sharply in positive territory on Tuesday, riding on strong gains in energy, consumer discretionary, information technology, industrials and materials shares. The mood is quite upbeat in the market amid continued optimism about global economic recovery. A sharp surge in crude oil prices...
Marijuana Stocks: Canopy Growth Warns On Covid, Loses More Than Expected

Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth (CGC) on Tuesday said it lost far more than expected during its fiscal fourth quarter, and said it expected its recreational business to face continued difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company, the biggest pot stock by market cap, reported as it tries to...
Canopy Growth CEO 'really bullish' on U.S. pot legalization after recent reforms

Canopy Growth Corp. is continuing to pin its hopes on the U.S. as competition in Canada's cannabis industry intensifies amid a wave of mergers and acquisitions. The Smiths Falls, Ont.-based cannabis company said Tuesday that it remains focused on advancing its U.S. operations and is encouraged by pot reforms sweeping the country.
Swiss Market Ends On Bright Note After Hitting New Record High

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market hit a fresh record high on Tuesday and posted a new closing high as well, as the mood remained upbeat amid rising optimism about global economic recovery. Data showing a sharp jump in Swiss retail sales in the month of April contributed as well...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Nabs Win in Choppy Start to June

The major indexes opened comfortably higher on the first trading day of June, but the latest factory data took some wind out of the bulls' sails in intraday action. "The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing purchasing managers index rose 0.5 point, to 61.2, in May, reflecting a strengthening of new orders," says Jonathan Millar, deputy chief U.S. economist at Barclays Investment Bank. "Even so, May's report shows a widespread effect from supply bottlenecks, as manufacturers struggle to boost production to keep pace with orders."
MarketRealist

Why Tilray (TLRY) Stock Is Rising Amid Reddit Chatter

So far, Tilray (TLRY) stock has been volatile in 2021. The stock has gained 102 percent YTD and saw a multi-year high of $67 on February 10. However, the stock is currently trading at around $17. On May 28, Tilray stock was one of the most-mentioned stocks on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum. What’s TLRY’s stock forecast amid the Reddit chatter?