Nova Scotia has 50 doses of a potentially life-saving treatment for COVID-19, so why hasn’t it been used?

In November 2020, Health Canada authorized the sale and use of bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older (at least 40 kg) with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are not yet hospitalized but are at high risk of progressing to that stage. 1It purchased 26,000 doses of the drug therapy at a cost of US $1,250 per dose and shipped 17,000 of them directly to the provinces and territories, and to the Public Health of Canada's National Emergency Stockpile. The remainder is available for shipping upon request.