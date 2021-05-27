Cancel
Ask a Stoner: Can I Smoke Weed at a Colorado Wedding?

By Herbert Fuego
Westword
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Stoner: I'm going to be in a wedding in Colorado this summer, and I like weed instead of drinking. Should I bring it up with the bride, or just run off and do my thing? Is that allowed in Colorado?. Jess. Dear Jess: Smoking weed in public is illegal...

www.westword.com
Denver, COWestword

Head of the Pack: Denver Is the Emerging Dog-Friendly City of 2021

With nearby mountain trails and plenty of spots for pup pals to play, it's no secret: Denver has long been a dog-lover's paradise. What residents already knew about the dog-friendliness of the city was confirmed in a recent report released by Zillow and Rover, which ranks Denver as the top emerging dog-friendly city of 2021.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado State9News

Colorado dog will be the face of Budweiser’s holiday cans

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A handsome Saint Bernard from Morrison has outlasted more than 100,000 submissions to be the face of Budweiser's holiday cans later this year. Wilson, a 1-year-old Saint Bernard, has been named winner of the nationwide Pupweiser casting call by Budweiser. Wilson, who sported a wreath collar...
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

Colorado Has Some of the Friendliest Neighbors

Chances are you drive through your neighborhood and if there are some people outside, you are going to get a wave or two as you pass by. This is how it is in almost every neighborhood I have ever been to in Colorado. There's a reason why. Colorado is one of the friendliest states when it comes to neighbors.
Colorado Springs, COcoloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Reach out for help before it’s too late

We had hoped never to revisit such tragedy in our communities — not to mention so soon after the March 22 rampage that claimed 10 lives at a Boulder supermarket. And yet our state was blindsided by its second mass shooting in as many months early last Sunday, on Mother’s Day, this time in Colorado Springs.
Denver, COspotoncolorado.com

Denver's "animal playgrounds" offer wild times for youngsters

Editor's note: This is part of The Know's new series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We'll also let you in on some hidden gems). Find our previous Staff...
Denver, COWestword

Five Next-Level Lagers to Drink Right Now

Beers come and go; while many are delicious, others are forgettable. But sometimes a beer just sticks with you, carving out a little space inside your head just over your tastebuds. That's what happened to Alan Simons back in 2012, when he sampled Two Women, a lager made by New Glarus Brewing in Wisconsin.
Aurora, COWestword

Mayor Coffman Introducing Urban Camping Ban Ordinance for Aurora

Mayor Mike Coffman, who spent a week living in homeless encampments and local shelters at the end of 2020, will propose a camping ban for Aurora. "I will be introducing an ordinance prohibiting camping in the City of Aurora on Thursday," Coffman tweeted on Monday, May 17. "The proposal is already drafted but I want to work with our City Attorney's office to make sure that the proposed camping ban is compliant with the CDC guidelines that were put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and are still in effect. I also want to make sure that the proposed camping ban meets the conditions spelled out in court decisions where camping bans have been challenged and were upheld."
Colorado Stateoutfrontmagazine.com

Lawsuit to be Filed Against Colorado’s Buffalo Exchange Former Owner

Todd Colletti was hit with an alleged lawsuit on Tuesday of last week. Colletti co-founded and owned multiple Buffalo Exchanges, a nationally popular, second-hand consignment store. The various allegations are aimed toward the former franchise owner Todd Colletti. These accusations began surfacing and buzzing around the social media app Instagram in late July with dozens of statements from former employees.
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Red Rocks ramps up capacity limits

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks announced capacity limits are increasing for many – but, not all – events happening at the iconic venue. > Video above: Catch a show and get your COVID-19 vaccine in the same night at Red Rocks. Denver city officials said 6,300 fans will be allowed...
Colorado StatePosted by
WGN TV

Colorado bride desperate to find lost engagement ring made with grandmother’s ashes

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A new bride is hoping a Colorado community can help find her missing engagement ring that was made with her grandmother’s ashes. Lisa Visnosky got married on May 3 in Estes Park. She was getting ready at her venue, the Della Terra Mountain Chateau, when she set her ring down on the sink in her dressing room to finish the icing on her cake. She hasn’t seen the ring since.