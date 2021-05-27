Video: Priority Health talks resources for anxiety and depression

When Alex Iwanchuk was 17, he was diagnosed with depression and ADHD. For the next 15 years, he kept that diagnosis mostly to himself. “I wasn’t open with anybody about it until I was 32,” says Iwanchuk, now 36 and the co-founder of Feals, a venture-backed CBD wellness brand that he started with Eric Scheibling and Drew Todd. The shift came after Iwanchuk sold his first company and anticipated a feeling of euphoria, and for his worries to melt away. When that didn’t happen, he got serious about taking care of his own mental health — and started opening up about it to friends and colleagues.