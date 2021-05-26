Whether they’re a toddler learning to balance, a new peddler, or a pre-teen transitioning to a bike with gears, here are the best bikes for children 2021

Jacob Martin recently rode the rugged Lakeland 200 bikepacking route in the UK’s Lake District National Park with several friends. It turned out to be what he calls the best bike ride of his life. Find a short written reflection and a beautiful collection of images here, all shot on film… — The Lake District National Park promises some of the most dramatic mountainscapes in England, and perhaps the very best in old-school mountain biking too. TheLakeland 200 is a multi-day loop that offers a broad overview of the region, taking in several of the classic mountain bike trails the area is known for. All that said, with 20,013 feet (6,100 meters) of climbing over 127 miles, and some chunky tracks to boot, the route isn’t for the faint. Still, Jacob Martin and a few friends recently tackled this beast and had the time of their lives. Along the way, Jacob documented these memorable moments and put together this fun visual essay. All of these photographs were taken on a Canon AE-1 with Canon 35mm and 100mm lenses. The film consisted of four rolls of Kodak Portra 400 and one roll of Kodak TriX 400. As Jacob tells it, “This was actually quite a nice setup to carry on the bike as it’s lightweight compared to modern DSLRs or mirrorless cameras.”