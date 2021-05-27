Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

ABC News’ ’20/20’ Tops ‘Dateline’ in Live Viewership for First Time in 5 Years (Exclusive)

By Lindsey Ellefson
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ABC News’ “20/20,” anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach, won the broadcast season as Friday’s No. 1 newsmagazine in “live” viewership across all key demos for the first time in five years, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings data. Adding in a week of DVR viewing, however, “Dateline NBC”...

www.thewrap.com
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Muir
Person
Jeff Schneider
Person
Amy Robach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dateline Nbc#20 20#Nielsen Ratings#Breaking News#Abc News#Nielsen Media Research#25 To 54#Nbc News#Dateline Nbc#News Programming#Exclusive#Two Hour Episodes#Dvr Viewing#Original Episodes#Scripted Fare#Ratings Data#Tops#Film#Reporting#Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
SONY
Related
TV Showsarcamax.com

Television Q&A: Will quiz shows from last summer be back?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I am happy to see some of the quiz shows from last summer are back. Any info on “Match Game,” “The Hustler,” “Weakest Link” and “The Gong Show”? All are good and funny. A: As I mentioned not long ago, “The Hustler”...
NFLPosted by
Journal Inquirer

CBS wins jackpot for most viewers in 2020-21 TV season

The broadcast networks have reached the finish line, and the winner — by an eye — is CBS, taking down the TV ratings crown again like it always does. The 2020-21 broadcast TV season officially ended Wednesday and CBS, with eight shows in the Top 25, retains its title. The...
TV ShowsPosted by
Deseret News

And the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’ is ...

It’s time for another “Jeopardy!” guest host. On June 14, “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie will become the 10th person to fill in as host since Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020. But Guthrie, who has already filmed her 10 episodes, is making one thing clear before her big “Jeopardy!” debut: She isn’t interested in taking on the position full-time.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Canceled at NBC

Watch: Jane Levy Wants to Have a Beer With Catherine O'Hara. If you could hear our heart song right now, you'd be hearing the saddest song in the world. Either that, or the angriest song in the world, because NBC has canceled Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. There were talks of moving the show to Peacock, The Hollywood Reporter says those talks have ended, and Zoey won't be singing her songs for NBCUniversal any longer.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

CBS's 2020-2021 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

[Editor's note: This is the 2020-21 CBS lineup. Here is the 2021-22 CBS Fall TV lineup.]. If you love horror dramas, military procedurals, or Chuck Lorre comedies, CBS is the place for you in the 2020-2021 television season. At the beginning of May, CBS renewed 23 shows on its lineup, including all three shows in the NCIS franchise. Meanwhile, Lorre comedies Mom and Young Sheldon were guaranteed a slot on next year's calendar, and so was Evil, the exciting supernatural drama fromThe Good Wife creators Michelle and Robert King.
TV & VideosHouston Chronicle

ABC's 20/20 to air exclusive special on Vanessa Guillén's murder this week

On Friday, June 11, ABC's 20/20 is airing an exclusive special on Houston-born Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old who was murdered by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood in 2020. San Antonio's John Quiñones, an ABC correspondent, is calling the latest investigation "incredibly enlightening," and inviting viewers to tune in at 8 p.m. to watch the 2-hour special.
TV SeriesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

TV Q&A: When will 'Survivor' and 'The Amazing Race' return to CBS?

Q • Any word on when “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” will be returningw?. A • Both shows are in CBS’ plans for 2021-22. “Survivor” is set to be in the network’s fall lineup, on Wednesday nights, with competitions in the fall and the spring. “The Amazing Race” will be back, but that is “pending its return to production,” the CBS new-season announcement said. In the meantime, “Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan will be back at the helm of “Tough as Nails” when that show returns in the fall.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

It's Time for the Emmys to Give Long-Running Broadcast TV Shows Like 'NCIS' and 'Grey's Anatomy' Their Own Category

Last week, as I do every year, I published a ranker of the 2020-21 TV season’s most-watched series on broadcast and cable — you know, the legacy outlets now referred to in the industry, with a touch of derision, as “linear TV.” No surprise, the ratings continue their downward slope: The most-watched show of the just completed season, CBS’ “ NCIS ,” averaged 12.7 million viewers; five years ago, “NCIS” was also TV’s most-watched drama, at 20.5 million, and “The Big Bang Theory” was tops overall in entertainment, with 20.6 million.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Are Quality Shows Doomed on Network TV?

In an age where streaming and cable seem to be in a competition to one-up each other with fresh-out-of-the-box shows, network television somehow seems to be moving in the opposite direction. We only need to take a look at the most recent fate of a number of broadcast series, as the last TV season comes to a close. NBC axed the musical drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (despite our passionate plea for them to renew), as well as the network’s newest sci-fi offering Debris, leaving the more established Lost-inspired Manifest on the bubble. Fox’s serial-killer procedural Prodigal Son has also bit the dust, while the Silence of the Lambs sequel, CBS’ Clarice, remains on the bubble (and may be moving to streaming), and the demonic Evil’s long-awaited second season moves to Paramount+. These are all shows that put a significant twist on the more traditional drama or procedural, and they can’t seem to gain traction. What is going on here?
TV SeriesPopculture

'All Rise' Canceled: Showrunner and Cast Members React to the News

As fans continue to mourn the recent cancellation of All Rise, the series' showrunner and cast are taking to social media to react. CBS announced Saturday that the Simone Missick-starring legal drama would not be returning for Season 3, the cancellation coming alongside the cancellation of single-camera sitcom The Unicorn and just ahead of the series' upcoming Season 2 finale, which will now serve as the series finale, on Monday, May 24.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Norah O’Donnell’s net worth?

NORAH O'Donnell has been a lead television journalist for NBC and CBS during her career. In a career spanning over two decades, Norah O'Donnell has accomplished almost everything in print and television journalism. What is Norah O'Donnell's net worth?. As of 2021 Norah O'Donnell has an estimated net worth of...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Despite Reported Streaming Save, CBS Series May Be Cancelled After All

There are a few network stragglers that haven’t aired their finales for the 2020-2021 TV season yet (I’m looking at you The Blacklist), a big chunk of the primetime programs have already wrapped for the season. This also means that the networks have generally made most of the decisions related to what shows are cancelled and what shows are renewed heading into next year. Unfortunately, one show that was previously going to be shifted to Peacock may now be cancelled instead: Clarice.