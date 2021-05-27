Below Deck Season 8 Made History 4 Shocking Ways

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers were teased with a hookup between Gary King and Alli Dore for most of the season at this point. They clearly liked each other, but Gary’s hookup with a member of his deck team on the first crew night spelled out the trajectory of his love life for the rest of the season. At first, Alli thought he and Sydney Zaruba had only made out. That’s what Sydney told the crew initially. Maybe it was a way to save face after Gary lost interest so quickly, but after it became clear that Gary and Alli were getting close, Sydney revealed the full extent of what happened in a well timed slip of the tongue.