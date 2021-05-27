Below Deck Season 8 Made History 4 Shocking Ways

Cancel
After seven seasons peppered with a near-death experience, crew hirings, and firings, Below Deck Season 8 made franchise history in four significant ways. The show kicked off with a historic first when Captain Lee Rosbach was not on the boat to greet the crew. Rosbach slipped in the shower and ended up in the hospital, concerned he may not be able to embark upon the season due to fractured ribs. But then deckhand Avery Russell quit before the season even started. No crew member has ever left the boat prior to the beginning of the season. What were the other reasons the season was so historic? Read on.

