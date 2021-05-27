Cancel
Rolls-Royce’s Newest Car Features Its Own Cocktail Tables for Alfresco Dining

In 2017, Rolls-Royce built a $13 million one-off car for a wealthy client who wanted something unique and exclusive. Called the Sweptail, it was based on the underpinnings of the brand’s flagship Phantom Coupe, but had a unique body with an aeronautical, windswept design, featuring a hardtop roof flowing into a V-shaped rear windshield. Now, the venerable British ultra-luxury automaker has announced another similar, and similarly expensive, commission: the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. A nautically inspired four-seat convertible built on the stately Architecture of Luxury platform that underpins all of the brand’s current offerings, the Boat Tail takes seriously its connection to its exemplar.

