Nevada State

Nevada gaming regulators to drop COVID-19 restrictions June 1

By Matt Kling
Fox5 KVVU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Clark County prepares to drop COVID-19 capacity restrictions on Tuesday, June 1, Nevada's gaming properties will do the same. In a memo to licensees on Wednesday, Nevada's Gaming Control Board announced that all COVID-19 mitigation protocols will be rescinded effective Tuesday, June 1, at 12:00 a.m., since none of Nevada's counties will retain social distancing or occupancy limitations that would apply to a gaming licensee.

