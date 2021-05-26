Holiday Inn opens its first hotel in Armenia in the city of Yerevan

Located in the financial district of Istanbul, the hotel is set to be the new hub for locals and travellers to connect and collaborate. Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, unveils Sheraton Istanbul Levent. The newly renovated hotel exemplifies the brand's worldwide transformation of its guest experience and showcases signature key elements from the new concept that aim to create an environment where guests can feel comfortable and at ease, whether working, meeting, or relaxing. Drawing on its roots as a community hub for locals and guests at flagship locations globally, the new approach for Sheraton creates an intuitive and holistic experience with places to connect, be productive and feel part of something.