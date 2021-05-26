newsbreak-logo
Holiday Inn opens its first hotel in Armenia in the city of Yerevan

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in the city center, the hotel is housed in two historical buildings - the first was a gymnasium that was completed in the 19th century and the second was a library named after a famous Armenian poet, Avetik Isahakyan. It is within walking distance of some of the city's main attractions.

