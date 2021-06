When I learned that I was pregnant with my first child, and then a few weeks later learned that it was a boy, I could not have been happier!. I knew the timing was right and that I would do everything I possibly could to raise a happy and healthy boy. However, there were some bumps along the way. Within the first few weeks of the pregnancy, we almost lost him. Thankfully, that didn’t happen. Conversely, after we learned he was going to be OK, it often felt like I was growing a rugby captain! He was so strong and active!