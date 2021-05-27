Cancel
Infrastructure talks to continue (for a bit)

By BEN WHITE, AUBREE ELIZA WEAVER
POLITICO
 5 days ago

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Money will not publish on Monday, May 31. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, June 1. Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.

Congress & CourtsNPR

Why Democrats Are Angry At Wall Street

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, hasn't forgotten the Great Recession. In the first half of 2007, Brown recalls, there were more foreclosures in his hometown than anywhere else in the country. It was a period that led to the Global Financial Crisis: Millions of Americans lost their homes, while banks and other corporate sectors were rescued by billions of dollars in bailouts.
Income TaxElko Daily Free Press

Commentary: Raise the corporate tax rate? Economic obtuseness in high places

Having proposed trillions of dollars of additional federal spending, President Joe Biden and allies have launched a belated and somewhat desperate search for additional tax revenues. The economic reality is that there simply isn’t enough wealth available in the private sector to fund the explosion in government spending. The danger is that changes in the tax code may do more damage than good.
Economytennesseestar.com

Analysis: Deficit Will Top $3.6 Trillion in Fiscal Year 2021 as $7.27 Trillion of the National Debt Comes Due in the 2022

The annual budget deficit has already hit $1.9 trillion and counting for the fiscal year that will end in September, according to the U.S. Treasury’s April statement, and it will reach as high as $3.6 trillion this year, says the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Comparatively, in 2020, the deficit totaled about $3.1 trillion for the entire year.
Presidential Electionbloombergtax.com

Biden, Yellen Inject New Life Into Global Tax Talks (Podcast)

The Biden administration has given a boost to a years-long effort toward global agreement on digital tax rules as negotiators work to strike a deal in the coming months. Since she took office, Janet Yellen’s Treasury Department has started to reshape the conversation on both elements of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s two-part plan for a global tax overhaul. Treasury’s proposal to simplify the OECD’s “Pillar One”—which would move more tax revenue to countries where companies have users or consumers, instead of their headquarters—has helped move the talks past a stalemate. And a Biden administration proposal to hike the U.S.’s own global minimum rate to 21% has shaken up negotiations at the OECD over the minimum corporate tax rate, known as “Pillar Two.”
IndustryFOXBusiness

Colonial Pipeline’s crypto ransom follows Yellen’s warning

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen may soon say I told you so. Colonial Pipeline, according to reports, paid ransomware hackers between $4-5 million in cryptocurrency which is untraceable. This after "Eastern European" cybercriminals with ties to a group known as Darkside took down the largest U.S. pipeline creating gas shortages and panicking drivers up and down the East Coast.
Income Taxsouthernillinoisnow.com

The Call for a Minimum Global Corporate Tax

Yellen wants to help the U.S. raise sufficient revenue. In a speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called for a minimum corporate income tax that would be shared by countries all over the world.1. The decrease of corporate tax rates around the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Lobbying world

Francisco Carrillo was named senior director of federal government relations at Pfizer Inc. He previously was district director to Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.) for more than three years and before that was executive director of federal relations at the University of California, Los Angeles. He also served as deputy assistant secretary for intergovernmental and external affairs at the Energy Department and deputy director of intergovernmental affairs at the Interior Department during the Obama administration.