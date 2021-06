Beginners just starting out on their credit journey and those looking to build back up a low credit score should consider getting a secured credit card. With a secured card, you typically make a security deposit upfront that acts as your credit limit (usually a minimum of $200). This gives you the chance to get used to having a line of credit while also preventing you from overspending. The security deposits acts as collateral should you default on your monthly payments. Once you graduate to an unsecured, or traditional, credit card you get your deposit back.