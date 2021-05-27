What Makes a Hit? Ask TikTok.

If you’ve been anywhere on TikTok these past few weeks, you’ve probably heard the song “Castaways” all over your “for you” page. The track comes from the 2004 Nickelodeon children’s TV series The Backyardigans starring five anthropomorphic best friends who use their imagination to go on wild adventures. Anyone who used to watch the show growing up will tell you the song was always meant to go viral because it’s just that catchy. In fact, it’s so good that it debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart on May 13, and two days later, it hit the top of Spotify's Global 50 chart as well. Not bad for a kids’ song from a decade and a half ago! In case you still don’t get the hype, check out these Backyardigans "Castaways" TikTok covers below.