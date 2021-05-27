Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

What Makes a Hit? Ask TikTok.

By Nerisha Penrose
Elle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the 176 songs to surpass one billion views on TikTok last year, less than half of the top 10 were from artists who need no introduction. Drake’s “Tootsie Slide” took the crown at number one, followed by Cardi B’s “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am.” Farther down the list: Popp Hunna’s “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” and DJ Chose’s “Thick,” featuring BeatKing. While those last three names might not ring a bell, you’d likely recognize the dance moves their songs inspired (if not, almost any teenager could get you up to speed).

www.elle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Jason Derulo
Person
Nelly
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Jena Frumes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#A Haunting#Hits#Pop Music#Song Lyrics#Game Music#Wap#Warner Records#Cbs#Covid#Club Quarantine#Twitter#Simple Plan#Cdc#Elle#Ocean Spray#Catchy Beat#Tracks#Star#Clip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Recipesthecentraltrend.com

TikTok singer Zach Hood releases yet another amazing hit

TikTok has taken over my life, as I watch videos for fashion inspiration, yummy recipes, and even new music. Many start-up artists release snippets of their music on TikTok or even share the process of creating their song with the public through the app. Watching these types of videos has...
Weight Lossbuzzfeednews.com

I Got Obsessed With Anti-Diet “What I Eat In A Day” TikToks But Struggled To Make My Own

Filming yourself eating is really awkward. It didn't help that I'd just woken up and had sleep crusties in my eyes, and that the yogurt I was eating stuck to my dry lips. My resulting video wasn't glamorous. If anything it was totally mundane, but that was kind of the point. I was attempting to make my own "What I Eat in a Day" TikTok, after months of voraciously consuming them on my For You page. I'd become obsessed with the “What I Eat in a Day” trend, particularly TikToks from influencer Trisha Paytas — but I was interested in a very specific type of these videos.
Small BusinessTechCrunch

New Instagram Insights make its TikTok competitor Reels more appealing

Previously, Instagram creators could only view publicly available metrics, like the views, likes or comments on a Reel. Now, they will be able to access data like Accounts Reached, Saves and Shares for their Reels. Instagram will also share the number of Peak Concurrent Viewers that tune in to watch their Live videos. Plus, in the Account Insights section of the app, Instagram will add breakdowns that show users what kinds of accounts they are reaching, and which content formats are generating their strongest engagement.
Behind Viral Videoskokefm.com

This Craig Morgan TikTok Covering The Beatles Will Make Your Day

@craigmorgan85##duet with @pat.smith85♬ original sound – Patrick Smith. This TikTok duet of Craig Morgan covering ‘Come Together’ by the Beatles is awesome!. The ‘That’s What I Love About Sunday’ singer did the duet with TikTok singer @pat.smith85 who also has an amazing voice. The two of them together is magic.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Rapchat: Make a Hit Song

Music has always been a great way for us to express ourselves and while music has changed a lot over the centuries one thing has always remained constant: music is the centerpiece of the social world. Social gatherings and entertainment events almost always feature music in a central role. One...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

What is ‘Uberduck.AI’? TikTok text-to-speech gets viral hack

TikTok’s latest changes to the text-to-speech feature has creators on the app outraged, but some have decided a new version of the feature is even better than the original. TikTokers have made their feelings known about the decision to change the popular text-to-speech feature to sound less like a monotone robot and more like an extremely enthusiastic woman, totally changing the subtle comedic effects that the feature originally gave.
Behind Viral VideosElite Daily

This Backyardigans Song Is An Unexpected Hit And These TikToks Prove It

If you’ve been anywhere on TikTok these past few weeks, you’ve probably heard the song “Castaways” all over your “for you” page. The track comes from the 2004 Nickelodeon children’s TV series The Backyardigans starring five anthropomorphic best friends who use their imagination to go on wild adventures. Anyone who used to watch the show growing up will tell you the song was always meant to go viral because it’s just that catchy. In fact, it’s so good that it debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart on May 13, and two days later, it hit the top of Spotify's Global 50 chart as well. Not bad for a kids’ song from a decade and a half ago! In case you still don’t get the hype, check out these Backyardigans "Castaways" TikTok covers below.
CelebritiesSoompi

BTS Makes Billboard History As “Butter” Debuts At No. 1 On Hot 100

BTS’s “Butter” has made a historic debut on the Billboard charts!. On June 1 local time, Billboard officially announced that BTS’s latest single “Butter” had entered Billboard’s famous Hot 100 chart—its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States—at No. 1. “Butter” is now BTS’s fourth song...
CelebritiesBillboard

Smooth Start: BTS' 'Butter' Blasts In at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

The song marks the superstar South Korean septet's fourth Hot 100 No. 1, all in the last nine months, marking any act's quickest accumulation of four initial leaders since Justin Timberlake a decade-and-a-half ago. Among groups, BTS has landed its first four No. 1s the fastest since the Jackson 5 in 1970.
MusicElite Daily

OMG, ARMYs Think They Found The Song BTS And Coldplay Collabed On

Ever since BTS covered Coldplay's "Fix You" during their Feb. 23 appearance on MTV Unplugged, fans have been hoping the two world-famous groups would collaborate together someday. Now, thanks to a few clues on social media, they're convinced it's officially happening. So, are BTS and Coldplay collaborating on a song for real? Let's look at the facts.
Minoritiesgrammy.com

Poll: From Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, RuPaul, Sylvester & More, What's Your Favorite LGBTQIA Pride Anthem?

June—aka LGBTQIA Pride Month—is finally upon us! Joyful, upbeat music is an essential part of celebrating Pride, so GRAMMY.com would love to know what your favorite Pride anthem is. With music from gay disco icon Sylvester, drag queen superstar RuPaul, inclusivity advocate and Mother Monster Lady Gaga, young barrier-breaking cowboy Lil Nas X, and many more to choose from, we hope this list brings you joy as you contemplate your top rainbow bop.
Theater & DanceEssence

8 Performances Normani Absolutely Bodied

The "Motivation" singer just turned 25 and she's only getting started. Normani Kordei entered the entertainment world as one-fifth of the former girl group Fifth Harmony. But once she broke out into the music industry with her debut solo single “Motivation”, which peaked in the top 40 and was certified platinum in the United States, she took the industry by storm.
MusicCNET

BTS song Butter rules Billboard charts after melting YouTube, Spotify records

BTS' new English single Butter is now sitting atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, unseating Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U, which held the spot last week. "The song marks the superstar South Korean septet's fourth Hot 100 No. 1, all in the last nine months, marking any act's quickest accumulation of four initial leaders since Justin Timberlake a decade and a half ago," Billboard says. "Among groups, BTS has landed its first four No. 1s the fastest since the Jackson 5 in 1970."