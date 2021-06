From the moment my husband and I learned that our son was autistic, we leaned into the idea of building a team. Our public school has been at the center of this effort since he started kindergarten, and it will continue to be when he walks into his middle school for the first time this fall. With help from special education teachers and specialists who have been in his corner along the way, he’s learned strategies to navigate the school day and leverage his strengths. He can build a Titanic out of Lego bricks by looking at a photo. He is funny, kind and endlessly curious. One persistent question runs into another like bumper cars.