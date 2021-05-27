Teletext holidays to refund £7 million to customers for cancellation due to Covid

With foreign travel opening up this week and the UK summer holiday season almost upon us, there is optimism in the air for an escape from the UK shores, at least so far as “green” list countries are concerned. Given the welcome uptick in travel for holidaymakers, it sadly comes as no surprise that the UK consumer law regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (“CMA”) is flexing its muscles again. Last week, the CMA wrote a second open letter “warning package holiday companies to respect refund rights” and outlining the CMA’s expectations on consumer law compliance even as the “travel sector recovers from the pressures caused by coronavirus”. With a more balanced approach, the Department for Transport (“DfT”) has this week released its Passenger COVID-19 Charter (the “Charter”), setting out its views on passenger rights, but also passengers’ responsibilities in these times.