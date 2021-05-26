FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Release Date and More

The end of FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 is fast-approaching, and showrunner David Hudgins has already made it clear that the season finale on May 25 is not going to be an episode that viewers will want to miss. Called "Chattaboogie," the Season 2 finale will take Jess and the team down to Tennessee in the search for an undercover DEA agent who may have turned dirty, while Sarah moves in with Jess and Tali. According to Hudgins, the episode will deliver a "hell of a story," and that's certainly not all he had to preview about it.