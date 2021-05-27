Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Exclusive: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail designer on coachbuilt car's key features

By James Attwood
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly three Boat Tails will be built. The man behind it explains why. The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the firm's latest ultra-exclusive coachbuilt creation, and just three examples of the machine will be produced. While the general styling of the three cars will be familiar, each model will be heavily...

www.autocar.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce Motor Cars#Used Cars#Luxury Cars#Custom Cars#Car Models#Brand Design#The Rolls Royce Boat Tail#Rolls Royce#Coachbuild Design#Autocar#Michelin#Modern Design#Exclusive#Boat#Styling#Style Windscreen#Full Size Clay Models#Timepieces#Tapered Rear#Dashboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Confirms Name Of First Electric Car

As more automakers pledge to go electric, it seems some are more suited to the new powertrains than others. The screaming Chevy Camaro SS, maybe not so much. But with something big, quiet and luxurious from a company like Rolls-Royce, an electric motor fits in like a final puzzle piece. Previous rumors confirmed, the double R's first all-electric vehicle will be called the Silent Shadow, from the mouth of CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes on Bloomberg TV.
Carstownandcountrymag.com

Rolls-Royce Built a Couture Car

When manufacturers started making cars at the beginning of the 20th century, it was a two-part process. A company specializing in motors, frames, and suspension would build a chassis and then a different company, a coach maker, would build onto that a body with doors, fenders, windows, etcetera, all designed to the purchaser’s specifications.
Buying CarsBMW BLOG

Video: Here’s how the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail came to life

Last week was an eventful one for Rolls-Royce, as the British car maker made the headlines around the world twice. First, they announced that coachbuilt cars are making a comeback under their umbrella. Then, just a day later, they unveiled yet another unique creation made for one of their customers: the Boat Tail. This is, apparently, the future of Rolls-Royce, the British car maker aiming to provide the ultimate luxury for its customers.
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Rolls-Royce resurrects Coachbuild department to create one-off luxury cars

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce is resurrecting its Coachbuild department to create bespoke luxury cars for its growing clientele. Coachbuilding is the lost art of creating bespoke body styles for early automobiles. Back in the early days of motoring, carmakers will only produce the mechanical components, including the engine, transmission, driveshafts, and wheels referred to as a ‘rolling chassis.’
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Rolls-Royce Will Now Build You a Wild Custom Car

If you're like us, you know how frustrating it is to pull up to the stables in your Rolls-Royce to check on your thoroughbreds and find that the owner of Greenspan Loves Rand—a chestnut colt two stalls over—has the same dang car. Sometimes it's like, why even be a billionaire? Sure, your Rolls is magenta with an Acid Green Iguana interior, but it's still a Phantom Drophead or a Wraith or something like that—you kind of forget, because you've had it a while, and who can keep track of which cars they bought three weeks ago? Point is, it's not unique enough, and if there's one thing you learned while slandering your siblings to Father and your stepmom, Missy, it's that a person needs to stand out in a crowd.
CarsTruth About Cars

Rare Rides: The 2021 Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, for Luxury Picnic Enjoyment

Rolls-Royce unveiled a Rare Ride today, marking the first time we’re featuring a car in this series on the day of its release. Ultra-luxurious, it’s intended to showcase its owner’s wealth, exclusivity, and picnic planning skills. The new Boat Tail is a continuation of the bespoke car program at Rolls-Royce....
Buying CarsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

This Rolls-Royce Is Thought to Be the World’s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce has debuted its latest extravagant creation—a yacht-inspired car dubbed the Boat Tail that’s thought to be the most expensive vehicle in the world. While the luxury company is staying mum on its precise price, the customized car—which is said to have been designed for a “flamboyant” and undoubtedly very rich couple—reportedly costs around $25 million. The baby blue convertible comes with a host of absurdly lavish accessories, including a pop-up “hosting suite” with a built-in Champagne cooler, rotating cocktail table, chairs, and a giant umbrella. As for those mystery buyers, they naturally have “a sense of style and a love of travel, adventure, and entertaining who collect cars, watches, pens and fine champagnes and like sailing,” This Is Money reports. The outlet points out that a single Boat Tail costs as much as 40 Rolls-Royce Phantom limousines, which are a steal at less than $500,000.
Buying CarsPosted by
Robb Report

This Bonkers 19-Foot Rolls-Royce Boat Tail May Be the Most Expensive New Car in History

Rolls-Royce is notoriously coy about the price of its truly bespoke limousines, yet since this new, outrageously decadent Boat Tail was inspired by the $13 million Rolls-Royce Sweptail from 2017, but with increased complexity, it may easily be the most expensive new car to date. (That title currently resides with Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire, which sold for a reported $18.7 million after taxes.) The stunning cabriolet is named after the tapered rear end—a style which dates back to the 1920s, when cars like the Auburn 851 Speedster and Bentley Speed Six Boat-Tail were the talk of the town.
Businesstechxplore.com

Rolls-Royce drives up car luxury with 'Boat Tail'

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which along with the wider luxury goods sector is recovering strongly from pandemic fallout, has launched a "Boat Tail" automobile—tailor-made for just three ultra-wealthy clients. With a rear resembling a yacht deck and opening up for alfresco dining, the Boat Tail's opulent design features also hand-crafted aluminium...
Musicava360.com

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail #Shorts

The exterior of Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is swathed in a rich and complex tone of the client’s favourite colour – blue. The hue, with an overt nautical connotation, is subtle when in shadows but in sunlight, embedded metallic and crystal flakes bring a vibrant and energetic aura to the finish. To ensure the smoothest possible application when rendering the exterior, a finger was run over the definitive body line before the paint had fully dried to soften its edges. The wheels are finished in bright blue, highly polished and clear coated to add to Boat Tail’s celebratory character.
CarsCarscoops

Rolls-Royce’s First EV To Be Called The Silent Shadow

Bentley is transitioning into an EV-only brand, but they’re not the only ultra-luxury automaker embracing electrification. Rolls-Royce has been exploring electric vehicles for years and Automotive News is reporting CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös used an appearance on Bloomberg TV to reveal their first electric vehicle will be called the Silent Shadow.
Buying Carsdrivetribe.com

This superb Ferrari 330 GTC is for sale

Presented at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show, the Ferrari 330 GTC was based on the 275 GTB but with distinctive styling by Pininfarina. Between 1966 and 1969, 600 cars were produced. It is now possible to buy one of these rare models on the Bring a Trailer website. The car...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Bentley Flying Spur: More Luxury Is Standard

When W.O. and Horace Bentley put pen to paper and created the Bentley Motor Company in 1919, their objective was simple: build some of the best cars in the world. Now, more than 100 years into the company's life, Bentley might be closer to that ambition than ever before. We've already gone over the excellence of the new Flying Spur in detail, but Bentley recently made some changes that will hopefully make its only sedan even better.
Buying Carsmelodyinter.com

Rolls-Royce introduces the “utterly unique”… Boat Tail

THIS Rolls-Royce “Boat Tail”, unveiled by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars yesterday, was made for a particular client. It is nearly 5.8m long, with its generosity of proportion and clarity of surface presenting a graceful and relaxed stance. The front profile is centred on a new treatment of Rolls-Royce’s iconic pantheon grille and lights. The grille becomes an integral part of the front end, “not an applique”.
BusinessClayton News Daily

Rolls-Royce will now build you any car you want, but it will cost millions

If you have the money -- and if Rolls-Royce executives like your idea -- the British ultra-luxury carmaker will build you the car of your dreams. Rolls-Royce now joins a number of other ultra-luxury carmakers, including Bentley and Porsche, that will work with a limited number of wealthy clients to build very expensive customized cars. (Both Bentley and Porsche are owned by the Volkswagen Group, while Rolls-Royce is owned by BMW.)
CarsNBC Philadelphia

Rolls-Royce Launches the ‘Most Ambitious' Car It's Ever Created

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Thursday unveiled the Boat Tail, a luxury car built for three “hand-picked” clients. The Boat Tail is the first car to have been commissioned under the firm’s new Coachbuild program, a new invitation-only division of Rolls-Royce. Rolls-Royce has dubbed the Boat Tail “the most ambitious motor...
Carsbenzinsider.com

Look at This Exotic Mercedes-AMG GT Night Edition

What happens when you add a darker flavor to the exterior of the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe? You get a more exotic vibe from the sports car bearing the three-pointed star symbol. This is just the kind of aura that emanates from the Mercedes-AMG GT Night Edition. The car is offered in Obsidian Black, Selenite Grey, or Graphite Grey Magno paint finish. It also carries blacked-out chrome vertical slats for its Panamericana grille, carbon fiber roof, tinted headlamps, and forged wheels measuring 19 to 20 inches partnered to a pair of black brake calipers.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 First Look: Benz's V-12 Lives!

In case you haven't noticed, the number of series production V-12 cars on sale is worryingly low. Before today, your options were a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, two Aston Martins, a few Rollers, and a BMW. Pagani makes a V-12, but calling the Huayra a series production car is... generous. Now, Mercedes has very kindly thrown another V-12 into the mix, bolting its big twelve into the Mercedes-Maybach S680 limousine. It'll be the only way to get a V-12 in your W223-generation Mercedes S-Class.