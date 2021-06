RippleNet will be used for remittance payments between the UAE and Egypt after Ripple and the National Bank of Egypt doubled down on their relationship. While Ripple continues with its ongoing legal battle against the SEC in the US, the payment processor has partnered with Egypt’s largest and oldest bank – the NBE. By utilizing RippleNet and the financial service provider LuLu, the National Bank of Egypt will process cross-border payments from the UAE to the African country.