Collaboration Between Atlantic Bay Mortgage and DocMagic’s Dedicated eClosing Team Bring Host of Unprecedented Industry Efficiencies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Businesses across every sector from tourism to energy to manufacturing are experiencing a growing reliance on technology and data and the insurance industry is no exception.(1), (2) Having access to data about potential customers, with the ability to use that data to discover market trends, previously unknown correlations and customer preferences, is essential to help companies and business leaders make informed strategic decisions.(3) But data decays at an alarming rate. For example, every day almost 10,000 households move and there are 3,000 daily changes to the Postcode Address File, resulting in almost 20% of businesses losing a customer because of incomplete or inaccurate data.(4)