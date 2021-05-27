Collaboration Between Atlantic Bay Mortgage and DocMagic’s Dedicated eClosing Team Bring Host of Unprecedented Industry Efficiencies
Collaboration Between Forward-Thinking Lender and DocMagic’s Dedicated eClosing Team Bring Host of Unprecedented Industry Efficiencies. TORRANCE, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group®, a national independent mortgage banker, has successfully processed more than 10,000 paperless eClosings. The tech-savvy lender is utilizing DocMagic’s Total eClose™ platform, with eNote generation, integrated eVault technology, and compliant document production. Together, the solution set has helped catapult Atlantic Bay into an industry-leader position in eMortgage lending and complete digitization of the closing process.massachusettsnewswire.com