‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Nehemiah Clark on Current Relationship With Jemmye Carroll

There’s a moment in almost every Challenge season finale, during the last trek up whatever impossibly steep mountain TJ’s assigned the competitors, when reaching the finish line becomes less about money, records, and bragging rights and more about the gratification of simply making it to the end. This is mostly the case for the players coming in at second, third, or fourth place who’ve already accepted their defeat: underdogs, rookies, and people who magically didn’t see an elimination during the entire competition and are just grateful to be experiencing full-body cramps at extremely high altitudes with the best of the best. This seems to be the sort of quasi-spiritual, self-fulfilling journey most of our All Stars are on in this finale. And as much as I support the unapologetic pursuit of money, especially in this economy, I couldn’t be more emotional watching these parents and single 30- to 40-year-olds prove to themselves that they can hike several miles without needing an ambulance.